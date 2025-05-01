Factors That Influence Weight quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the social ecological model of health? It is a layered framework developed by the CDC that shows how factors at individual, relationship, community, and societal levels influence health, including nutrition and weight.

At which level of the social ecological model do genetics and personal choices influence weight? They influence weight at the individual level, which includes personal biology and choices.

How much of a person's BMI variation is estimated to be genetically determined? About 50% of BMI variation is genetically determined, with estimates ranging from 40-70%.

What is the set point theory in relation to body weight? Set point theory suggests that the body has a genetically influenced weight range it tries to maintain, resisting changes by adjusting hunger and metabolism.

What is the thrifty gene hypothesis? It proposes that some people have genes that make them more efficient at storing calories, protecting against undernutrition but making weight gain easier in modern environments.

Which brain region is primarily responsible for regulating hunger and satiety through hormones? The hypothalamus, a small region in the brain, regulates hunger and satiety by processing hormonal signals.