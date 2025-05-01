Factors That Influence Weight quiz Flashcards
Factors That Influence Weight quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is the social ecological model of health?
It is a layered framework developed by the CDC that shows how factors at individual, relationship, community, and societal levels influence health, including nutrition and weight.At which level of the social ecological model do genetics and personal choices influence weight?
They influence weight at the individual level, which includes personal biology and choices.How much of a person's BMI variation is estimated to be genetically determined?
About 50% of BMI variation is genetically determined, with estimates ranging from 40-70%.What is the set point theory in relation to body weight?
Set point theory suggests that the body has a genetically influenced weight range it tries to maintain, resisting changes by adjusting hunger and metabolism.What is the thrifty gene hypothesis?
It proposes that some people have genes that make them more efficient at storing calories, protecting against undernutrition but making weight gain easier in modern environments.Which brain region is primarily responsible for regulating hunger and satiety through hormones?
The hypothalamus, a small region in the brain, regulates hunger and satiety by processing hormonal signals.What hormone is released from the stomach to cue hunger?
Ghrelin is released from the stomach and signals hunger to the brain.Which two hormones promote satiety and where are they released from?
Cholecystokinin (CCK) from the small intestine and leptin from fat cells both promote satiety.What is leptin insensitivity and who does it commonly affect?
Leptin insensitivity is when the body produces leptin but the hypothalamus does not respond to it properly, commonly seen in people with obesity.What is GLP-1 and why is it important in weight management?
GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide 1) is a hormone from the small intestine that promotes satiety and is a focus for new weight loss drugs.How does the thyroid gland influence basal metabolic rate (BMR)?
The thyroid gland releases thyroxine (T4), which increases BMR, causing the body to burn more calories at rest.What societal change is linked to the dramatic rise in obesity rates in the US since 1970?
Increased access to high-calorie, low-nutrient foods, larger portion sizes, more meals eaten out, and more sedentary lifestyles are linked to rising obesity rates.How have portion sizes for soda changed over the past several decades?
Soda portion sizes have increased from 6.5 ounces before the 1950s to 12 ounces in the 1960s, and now commonly 20 ounces.What role do government subsidies play in influencing food choices?
Government subsidies can make processed foods cheaper than whole foods, influencing people to buy more processed, less nutritious options.How can relationships and social groups influence an individual's weight?
Friends and family can influence eating habits and weight, and groups of friends often experience similar weight changes over time.