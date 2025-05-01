Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fatty Acids definitions Flashcards

Fatty Acids definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Fatty Acid
    Hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group, forming the building blocks of most dietary lipids.
  • Hydrocarbon Chain
    Linear sequence of carbon and hydrogen atoms forming the backbone of fatty acids.
  • Carboxylic Acid Group
    COOH functional group at one end of a fatty acid, contributing to its acidic properties.
  • Saturated Fatty Acid
    Type of fatty acid with no double bonds, allowing tight packing and solid state at room temperature.
  • Unsaturated Fatty Acid
    Fatty acid containing one or more double bonds, resulting in a bent structure and liquid state at room temperature.
  • Monounsaturated Fatty Acid
    Unsaturated fatty acid with a single double bond, often found in plant-based oils.
  • Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid
    Unsaturated fatty acid with multiple double bonds, commonly present in essential dietary fats.
  • Cis Configuration
    Arrangement where hydrogens on a double bond are on the same side, causing a bend in the fatty acid chain.
  • Trans Configuration
    Arrangement with hydrogens on opposite sides of a double bond, resulting in a straight chain and higher health risks.
  • Essential Fatty Acid
    Fatty acid required in the diet because the body cannot synthesize it efficiently.
  • Omega Carbon
    Terminal carbon atom in a fatty acid chain, farthest from the carboxylic acid group.
  • Omega-3 Fatty Acid
    Essential fatty acid with a double bond three carbons from the omega carbon, important for health.
  • Omega-6 Fatty Acid
    Essential fatty acid with a double bond six carbons from the omega carbon, found in many vegetable oils.
  • Linoleic Acid
    Omega-6 fatty acid serving as a precursor for arachidonic acid and eicosanoids.
  • Alpha-Linolenic Acid
    Omega-3 fatty acid acting as a precursor for EPA and DHA, found in plant sources.