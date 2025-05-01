Fatty Acids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fatty Acid Hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group, forming the building blocks of most dietary lipids.

Hydrocarbon Chain Linear sequence of carbon and hydrogen atoms forming the backbone of fatty acids.

Carboxylic Acid Group COOH functional group at one end of a fatty acid, contributing to its acidic properties.

Saturated Fatty Acid Type of fatty acid with no double bonds, allowing tight packing and solid state at room temperature.

Unsaturated Fatty Acid Fatty acid containing one or more double bonds, resulting in a bent structure and liquid state at room temperature.

Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Unsaturated fatty acid with a single double bond, often found in plant-based oils.