Fatty Acids definitions Flashcards

Fatty Acid
Hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group, forming the building blocks of most dietary lipids.Hydrocarbon Chain
Linear sequence of carbon and hydrogen atoms forming the backbone of fatty acids.Carboxylic Acid Group
COOH functional group at one end of a fatty acid, contributing to its acidic properties.Saturated Fatty Acid
Type of fatty acid with no double bonds, allowing tight packing and solid state at room temperature.Unsaturated Fatty Acid
Fatty acid containing one or more double bonds, resulting in a bent structure and liquid state at room temperature.Monounsaturated Fatty Acid
Unsaturated fatty acid with a single double bond, often found in plant-based oils.Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid
Unsaturated fatty acid with multiple double bonds, commonly present in essential dietary fats.Cis Configuration
Arrangement where hydrogens on a double bond are on the same side, causing a bend in the fatty acid chain.Trans Configuration
Arrangement with hydrogens on opposite sides of a double bond, resulting in a straight chain and higher health risks.Essential Fatty Acid
Fatty acid required in the diet because the body cannot synthesize it efficiently.Omega Carbon
Terminal carbon atom in a fatty acid chain, farthest from the carboxylic acid group.Omega-3 Fatty Acid
Essential fatty acid with a double bond three carbons from the omega carbon, important for health.Omega-6 Fatty Acid
Essential fatty acid with a double bond six carbons from the omega carbon, found in many vegetable oils.Linoleic Acid
Omega-6 fatty acid serving as a precursor for arachidonic acid and eicosanoids.Alpha-Linolenic Acid
Omega-3 fatty acid acting as a precursor for EPA and DHA, found in plant sources.