Fatty Acids quiz Flashcards

What structural group is found at one end of a fatty acid molecule?
A carboxylic acid group (COOH) is found at one end of a fatty acid molecule.How does the length of a fatty acid chain affect its digestion and absorption?
Short-chain fatty acids are digested and absorbed more quickly than medium- and long-chain fatty acids.What is the typical carbon range for short-chain fatty acids?
Short-chain fatty acids typically have 1 to 5 carbon atoms.What is the main difference between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids?
Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds and are fully saturated with hydrogen, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more double bonds.Why are saturated fatty acids usually solid at room temperature?
Their straight chains allow them to pack tightly together, forming solids at room temperature.What is the health implication of consuming saturated fats compared to unsaturated fats?
Saturated fats are associated with more health risks, while unsaturated fats are generally healthier and offer more health benefits.What is the difference between monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids?
Monounsaturated fatty acids have one double bond, while polyunsaturated fatty acids have multiple double bonds.What configuration do most naturally occurring unsaturated fatty acids have?
Most naturally occurring unsaturated fatty acids have the cis configuration.Why are trans fatty acids considered harmful to health?
Trans fatty acids are not efficiently processed by the body, accumulate in tissues, and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.What is the main difference between cis and trans configurations in unsaturated fatty acids?
Cis configuration has hydrogens on the same side of the double bond causing a kink, while trans configuration has hydrogens on opposite sides, making the chain straighter.What does it mean for a fatty acid to be 'essential'?
Essential fatty acids cannot be efficiently synthesized by the body and must be obtained from the diet.Name the two primary groups of essential fatty acids.
The two primary groups are omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.What is the classic example of an omega-6 fatty acid and a common dietary source?
Linoleic acid is a classic omega-6 fatty acid, commonly found in vegetable oils like soybean, sunflower, and corn oil.What is the precursor role of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) in the body?
ALA is a precursor to EPA and DHA, which are important omega-3 fatty acids, but the conversion is inefficient in the body.Why is it recommended to consume fish for omega-3 fatty acids?
Fish provide EPA and DHA directly, which are important for health and not efficiently produced from ALA in the body.