Fatty Acids quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What structural group is found at one end of a fatty acid molecule? A carboxylic acid group (COOH) is found at one end of a fatty acid molecule.

How does the length of a fatty acid chain affect its digestion and absorption? Short-chain fatty acids are digested and absorbed more quickly than medium- and long-chain fatty acids.

What is the typical carbon range for short-chain fatty acids? Short-chain fatty acids typically have 1 to 5 carbon atoms.

What is the main difference between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids? Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds and are fully saturated with hydrogen, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more double bonds.

Why are saturated fatty acids usually solid at room temperature? Their straight chains allow them to pack tightly together, forming solids at room temperature.

What is the health implication of consuming saturated fats compared to unsaturated fats? Saturated fats are associated with more health risks, while unsaturated fats are generally healthier and offer more health benefits.