Finding Credible Nutrition Information definitions Flashcards

Finding Credible Nutrition Information definitions
Finding Credible Nutrition Information definitions
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
A professional with accredited education and certification, qualified to provide medical nutrition counseling and recognized by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist
A state-licensed nutrition expert who meets legal requirements; all registered dietitian nutritionists qualify for this credential.Nutritionist
A title with no standardized qualifications; anyone can use it regardless of formal education or certification.Peer-Reviewed Journal
A scientific publication where studies are evaluated by experts before acceptance, indicating research quality and credibility.Medical Nutrition Counseling
Personalized dietary guidance based on specific medical needs, provided by qualified professionals with specialized training.Conflict of Interest
A situation where personal or financial gain could compromise the objectivity or trustworthiness of nutrition information.Quackery
The promotion of unproven or false medical information, often motivated by profit, regardless of the promoter's credentials.Accredited Program
An educational course officially recognized for meeting established standards, required for certain nutrition credentials.Certification Exam
A standardized test that must be passed to obtain professional credentials in dietetics or nutrition.Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
A leading professional organization that sets standards and certifies registered dietitian nutritionists.Red Flag
A warning sign indicating potentially unreliable or misleading nutrition information, such as quick-fix claims or product sales.Green Flag
An indicator of trustworthy nutrition information, such as evidence from peer-reviewed human studies or reputable organizations.Public Health Official
An individual with advanced education in nutrition or health, often involved in research or policy but not always certified for counseling.Influencer
A person, often on social media, who shares nutrition advice, sometimes without formal qualifications and often with commercial interests.Major Medical Organization
A reputable group, often with .gov or similar domains, recognized for providing evidence-based health and nutrition guidance.