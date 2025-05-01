Finding Credible Nutrition Information definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Finding Credible Nutrition Information definitions
  • Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
    A professional with accredited education and certification, qualified to provide medical nutrition counseling and recognized by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
  • Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist
    A state-licensed nutrition expert who meets legal requirements; all registered dietitian nutritionists qualify for this credential.
  • Nutritionist
    A title with no standardized qualifications; anyone can use it regardless of formal education or certification.
  • Peer-Reviewed Journal
    A scientific publication where studies are evaluated by experts before acceptance, indicating research quality and credibility.
  • Medical Nutrition Counseling
    Personalized dietary guidance based on specific medical needs, provided by qualified professionals with specialized training.
  • Conflict of Interest
    A situation where personal or financial gain could compromise the objectivity or trustworthiness of nutrition information.
  • Quackery
    The promotion of unproven or false medical information, often motivated by profit, regardless of the promoter's credentials.
  • Accredited Program
    An educational course officially recognized for meeting established standards, required for certain nutrition credentials.
  • Certification Exam
    A standardized test that must be passed to obtain professional credentials in dietetics or nutrition.
  • Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
    A leading professional organization that sets standards and certifies registered dietitian nutritionists.
  • Red Flag
    A warning sign indicating potentially unreliable or misleading nutrition information, such as quick-fix claims or product sales.
  • Green Flag
    An indicator of trustworthy nutrition information, such as evidence from peer-reviewed human studies or reputable organizations.
  • Public Health Official
    An individual with advanced education in nutrition or health, often involved in research or policy but not always certified for counseling.
  • Influencer
    A person, often on social media, who shares nutrition advice, sometimes without formal qualifications and often with commercial interests.
  • Major Medical Organization
    A reputable group, often with .gov or similar domains, recognized for providing evidence-based health and nutrition guidance.