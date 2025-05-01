Finding Credible Nutrition Information definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist A professional with accredited education and certification, qualified to provide medical nutrition counseling and recognized by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist A state-licensed nutrition expert who meets legal requirements; all registered dietitian nutritionists qualify for this credential.

Nutritionist A title with no standardized qualifications; anyone can use it regardless of formal education or certification.

Peer-Reviewed Journal A scientific publication where studies are evaluated by experts before acceptance, indicating research quality and credibility.

Medical Nutrition Counseling Personalized dietary guidance based on specific medical needs, provided by qualified professionals with specialized training.

Conflict of Interest A situation where personal or financial gain could compromise the objectivity or trustworthiness of nutrition information.