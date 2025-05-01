Finding Credible Nutrition Information quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the main qualification required to become a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN)? An RDN must have a master's (or previously a bachelor's) from an accredited program, pass a certification exam, and meet qualifications from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

What is the difference between an RDN and an LDN? An LDN is a state-level legal licensure, and all RDNs qualify to be LDNs; RDN is a national certification, while LDN is state-specific.

Can someone with a PhD or master's in nutrition provide medical nutrition counseling? No, they may have extensive nutrition knowledge but are not certified to provide medical nutrition counseling.

Why should you be cautious when someone identifies only as a 'nutritionist'? The term 'nutritionist' is not legally protected and anyone can use it without formal qualifications.

What is a key reason to be skeptical of nutrition advice from influencers? Influencers may lack qualifications and often promote products based on exaggerated personal claims.

What is a 'green flag' when evaluating nutrition information? A green flag is when information comes from a peer-reviewed journal, especially studies conducted on humans.