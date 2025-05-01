Finding Credible Nutrition Information quiz Flashcards
Finding Credible Nutrition Information quiz
What is the main qualification required to become a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN)?
An RDN must have a master's (or previously a bachelor's) from an accredited program, pass a certification exam, and meet qualifications from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.What is the difference between an RDN and an LDN?
An LDN is a state-level legal licensure, and all RDNs qualify to be LDNs; RDN is a national certification, while LDN is state-specific.Can someone with a PhD or master's in nutrition provide medical nutrition counseling?
No, they may have extensive nutrition knowledge but are not certified to provide medical nutrition counseling.Why should you be cautious when someone identifies only as a 'nutritionist'?
The term 'nutritionist' is not legally protected and anyone can use it without formal qualifications.What is a key reason to be skeptical of nutrition advice from influencers?
Influencers may lack qualifications and often promote products based on exaggerated personal claims.What is a 'green flag' when evaluating nutrition information?
A green flag is when information comes from a peer-reviewed journal, especially studies conducted on humans.Why is it important that nutrition studies are conducted on humans rather than animals?
Human studies are more directly applicable to people, while animal studies may not translate to human health outcomes.How does participant similarity in a study affect the relevance of its nutrition advice?
If study participants have similar health or lifestyle profiles to you, the advice is more likely to be relevant.Why should repeated studies be valued over single studies in nutrition science?
Repeated studies confirm findings and increase trustworthiness, while single studies may not be reliable.What type of organizations are generally considered reputable sources for nutrition information?
Major medical organizations, nutrition organizations, and government agencies (e.g., those with .gov websites) are reputable.What is a common red flag indicating unreliable nutrition information?
Claims of quick fixes, miracle cures, or excessively fast weight loss are red flags.Why is it important to check for conflicts of interest in nutrition studies?
Researchers funded by companies with a vested interest may produce biased results.What is 'quackery' in the context of nutrition?
Quackery is the promotion of unproven or incorrect medical information motivated by profit.Why should you be wary of nutrition advice that includes conspiracy theories?
Conspiracy theories often claim hidden truths and are not based on credible scientific evidence.How can you verify if a news article's nutrition advice is credible?
Check if the article cites peer-reviewed journals or reputable organizations as sources.