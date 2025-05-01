Food Labels quiz Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What are the five essential components that must be included on a food label regulated by the FDA?
The five essential components are product name, manufacturer details, net weight, ingredient list, and a nutrition facts panel.How must ingredients be listed on a food label?
Ingredients must be listed in descending order by weight, with the most abundant ingredient listed first.What information does the nutrition facts panel provide?
It provides serving size, calories per serving, and the weight and percent daily value of various nutrients.On what caloric intake are the percent daily values on food labels based?
Percent daily values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet.Which four vitamins and minerals are required to be listed on the nutrition facts panel?
Vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium must be listed.What is the difference between a nutrient content claim and a health claim on a food label?
A nutrient content claim describes the amount of a nutrient in the food, while a health claim links a nutrient to a specific disease or health condition.What does a structure/function claim describe on a food label?
It describes the effect of a nutrient or dietary compound on the structure or function of the body, not a specific disease.What does the term 'free' mean in a nutrient content claim?
'Free' means the food contains none or only a trivial amount of the specified nutrient, as defined by the FDA.How much less of a nutrient must a food have to use the term 'reduced' or 'less'?
It must have at least 25% less of the nutrient than the reference food.What does the term 'light' mean when referring to calories and fat?
'Light' means the food has one third fewer calories or one half the fat compared to the reference food.What does 'good source' mean in terms of daily value?
'Good source' means the food contains between 10% and 19% of the daily value for that nutrient.What is required for a food to make a health claim?
The food must be at least a good source of the nutrient and not exceed set limits for fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, or sodium.What is the difference between an authorized health claim and a qualified health claim?
An authorized health claim has significant scientific agreement, while a qualified health claim has less evidence and must include a disclaimer.Why is the percent daily value for protein not always required on food labels?
Because the FDA does not have concerns about Americans meeting their protein needs, listing the percent daily value for protein is optional.What does 'high,' 'rich in,' or 'excellent source of' mean on a food label?
These terms mean the food contains at least 20% or more of the daily value for that nutrient.