Food Labels quiz Flashcards

What are the five essential components that must be included on a food label regulated by the FDA? The five essential components are product name, manufacturer details, net weight, ingredient list, and a nutrition facts panel.

How must ingredients be listed on a food label? Ingredients must be listed in descending order by weight, with the most abundant ingredient listed first.

What information does the nutrition facts panel provide? It provides serving size, calories per serving, and the weight and percent daily value of various nutrients.

On what caloric intake are the percent daily values on food labels based? Percent daily values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

Which four vitamins and minerals are required to be listed on the nutrition facts panel? Vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium must be listed.

What is the difference between a nutrient content claim and a health claim on a food label? A nutrient content claim describes the amount of a nutrient in the food, while a health claim links a nutrient to a specific disease or health condition.