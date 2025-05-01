Skip to main content
Gaining Weight definitions Flashcards

Gaining Weight definitions
  • Positive Energy Balance
    State achieved when calorie intake exceeds calorie expenditure, essential for increasing body mass in underweight individuals.
  • Energy Density
    Amount of calories packed into a given volume or weight of food, with higher values aiding in efficient calorie intake.
  • Low Volume Foods
    Edibles that provide substantial calories in small portions, making it easier to consume more energy without discomfort.
  • High Energy Density Foods
    Items such as nuts and dried fruits that deliver many calories per bite, supporting healthy weight gain.
  • Empty Calories
    Calories from foods with little nutritional value, like junk food, which should be minimized even when gaining weight.
  • Dietary Reference Intakes
    Guidelines specifying daily nutrient requirements to ensure all essential vitamins and minerals are consumed.
  • Behavioral Modifications
    Adjustments in eating habits, such as increasing meal frequency and portion control, to facilitate healthy weight gain.
  • Small Frequent Meals
    Eating pattern involving multiple modest-sized meals throughout the day to increase calorie intake without discomfort.
  • Calorie Dense Snacks
    Snack options rich in calories, like peanut butter or nuts, that help boost daily energy intake efficiently.
  • Resistance Training
    Physical activity focused on building muscle mass, which contributes to healthy increases in body weight.
  • Healthy Oils
    Fats such as olive or canola oil that provide concentrated calories and beneficial nutrients for weight gain.
  • Underweight
    Condition characterized by body weight below the healthy range, associated with specific health risks.
  • Muscle Mass
    Tissue that can be increased through resistance training, contributing to healthy and sustainable weight gain.
  • Mindful Eating
    Practice of focusing attention on the eating experience, supporting better food choices and awareness of hunger cues.
  • Nutrient Requirements
    Essential vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients needed daily to maintain health, especially important during weight gain.