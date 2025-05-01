Gaining Weight definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Positive Energy Balance State achieved when calorie intake exceeds calorie expenditure, essential for increasing body mass in underweight individuals.

Energy Density Amount of calories packed into a given volume or weight of food, with higher values aiding in efficient calorie intake.

Low Volume Foods Edibles that provide substantial calories in small portions, making it easier to consume more energy without discomfort.

High Energy Density Foods Items such as nuts and dried fruits that deliver many calories per bite, supporting healthy weight gain.

Empty Calories Calories from foods with little nutritional value, like junk food, which should be minimized even when gaining weight.

Dietary Reference Intakes Guidelines specifying daily nutrient requirements to ensure all essential vitamins and minerals are consumed.