Gaining Weight definitions Flashcards
Gaining Weight definitions
Positive Energy Balance
State achieved when calorie intake exceeds calorie expenditure, essential for increasing body mass in underweight individuals.Energy Density
Amount of calories packed into a given volume or weight of food, with higher values aiding in efficient calorie intake.Low Volume Foods
Edibles that provide substantial calories in small portions, making it easier to consume more energy without discomfort.High Energy Density Foods
Items such as nuts and dried fruits that deliver many calories per bite, supporting healthy weight gain.Empty Calories
Calories from foods with little nutritional value, like junk food, which should be minimized even when gaining weight.Dietary Reference Intakes
Guidelines specifying daily nutrient requirements to ensure all essential vitamins and minerals are consumed.Behavioral Modifications
Adjustments in eating habits, such as increasing meal frequency and portion control, to facilitate healthy weight gain.Small Frequent Meals
Eating pattern involving multiple modest-sized meals throughout the day to increase calorie intake without discomfort.Calorie Dense Snacks
Snack options rich in calories, like peanut butter or nuts, that help boost daily energy intake efficiently.Resistance Training
Physical activity focused on building muscle mass, which contributes to healthy increases in body weight.Healthy Oils
Fats such as olive or canola oil that provide concentrated calories and beneficial nutrients for weight gain.Underweight
Condition characterized by body weight below the healthy range, associated with specific health risks.Muscle Mass
Tissue that can be increased through resistance training, contributing to healthy and sustainable weight gain.Mindful Eating
Practice of focusing attention on the eating experience, supporting better food choices and awareness of hunger cues.Nutrient Requirements
Essential vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients needed daily to maintain health, especially important during weight gain.