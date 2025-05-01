Healthy Weight definitions Flashcards
Healthy Weight definitions
Energy Balance
Relationship between calories consumed and calories expended, crucial for achieving and maintaining appropriate body weight.Healthy Weight
Body mass appropriate for age, height, and sex, associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases and sustainable without constant dieting.Overweight
Body mass category resulting from excess calorie intake, linked to increased risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.Obesity
Condition of significant excess body mass, greatly elevating risk for chronic diseases, certain cancers, and mortality.Underweight
Body mass below recommended levels due to insufficient calorie intake, increasing risk of nutritional deficiencies and impaired body functions.Chronic Disease
Long-term health condition, such as type 2 diabetes or heart disease, often associated with unhealthy weight categories.Type 2 Diabetes
Metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar, commonly linked to excess body weight and poor energy balance.Heart Disease
Group of conditions affecting the heart, with risk heightened by overweight and obesity.Hypertension
Chronic high blood pressure, frequently associated with excess body weight and increased disease risk.Nutritional Deficiency
Lack of essential nutrients, often resulting from insufficient calorie intake and seen in underweight individuals.Osteoporosis
Condition marked by weakened bones, with risk increased by inadequate nutrition and low body weight.Immune Function
Body's defense system against illness, which can be compromised by insufficient calorie or nutrient intake.Mortality
Risk of death, which rises with severe obesity or being significantly underweight.Calorie Intake
Total amount of energy consumed from food and beverages, influencing body weight and health status.Lifestyle Changes
Adjustments in daily habits, such as diet and activity, essential for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.