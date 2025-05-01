Skip to main content
Healthy Weight definitions Flashcards

Healthy Weight definitions
  • Energy Balance
    Relationship between calories consumed and calories expended, crucial for achieving and maintaining appropriate body weight.
  • Healthy Weight
    Body mass appropriate for age, height, and sex, associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases and sustainable without constant dieting.
  • Overweight
    Body mass category resulting from excess calorie intake, linked to increased risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
  • Obesity
    Condition of significant excess body mass, greatly elevating risk for chronic diseases, certain cancers, and mortality.
  • Underweight
    Body mass below recommended levels due to insufficient calorie intake, increasing risk of nutritional deficiencies and impaired body functions.
  • Chronic Disease
    Long-term health condition, such as type 2 diabetes or heart disease, often associated with unhealthy weight categories.
  • Type 2 Diabetes
    Metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar, commonly linked to excess body weight and poor energy balance.
  • Heart Disease
    Group of conditions affecting the heart, with risk heightened by overweight and obesity.
  • Hypertension
    Chronic high blood pressure, frequently associated with excess body weight and increased disease risk.
  • Nutritional Deficiency
    Lack of essential nutrients, often resulting from insufficient calorie intake and seen in underweight individuals.
  • Osteoporosis
    Condition marked by weakened bones, with risk increased by inadequate nutrition and low body weight.
  • Immune Function
    Body's defense system against illness, which can be compromised by insufficient calorie or nutrient intake.
  • Mortality
    Risk of death, which rises with severe obesity or being significantly underweight.
  • Calorie Intake
    Total amount of energy consumed from food and beverages, influencing body weight and health status.
  • Lifestyle Changes
    Adjustments in daily habits, such as diet and activity, essential for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.