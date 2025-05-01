Healthy Weight definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Energy Balance Relationship between calories consumed and calories expended, crucial for achieving and maintaining appropriate body weight.

Healthy Weight Body mass appropriate for age, height, and sex, associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases and sustainable without constant dieting.

Overweight Body mass category resulting from excess calorie intake, linked to increased risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Obesity Condition of significant excess body mass, greatly elevating risk for chronic diseases, certain cancers, and mortality.

Underweight Body mass below recommended levels due to insufficient calorie intake, increasing risk of nutritional deficiencies and impaired body functions.

Chronic Disease Long-term health condition, such as type 2 diabetes or heart disease, often associated with unhealthy weight categories.