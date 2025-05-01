Healthy Weight quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is meant by 'energy balance' in the context of healthy weight? Energy balance refers to the relationship between calories consumed and calories expended, which is crucial for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

Why is there no single 'healthy weight' for everyone? A healthy weight varies by individual factors such as age, height, and sex, making it unique for each person.

What is the main reason for defining different weight categories? Different weight categories are defined to relate levels of disease risk associated with body weight.

What characterizes a healthy weight in terms of calorie intake? A healthy weight is characterized by taking in a sufficient number of calories for your size, but not in excess.

How should a healthy weight ideally be maintained? A healthy weight should be maintained through lifestyle changes and proper nutrition, not constant dieting.

What is the primary health benefit of maintaining a healthy weight? Maintaining a healthy weight is associated with a decreased risk of weight-related diseases.