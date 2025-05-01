Healthy Weight quiz Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is meant by 'energy balance' in the context of healthy weight?
Energy balance refers to the relationship between calories consumed and calories expended, which is crucial for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.Why is there no single 'healthy weight' for everyone?
A healthy weight varies by individual factors such as age, height, and sex, making it unique for each person.What is the main reason for defining different weight categories?
Different weight categories are defined to relate levels of disease risk associated with body weight.What characterizes a healthy weight in terms of calorie intake?
A healthy weight is characterized by taking in a sufficient number of calories for your size, but not in excess.How should a healthy weight ideally be maintained?
A healthy weight should be maintained through lifestyle changes and proper nutrition, not constant dieting.What is the primary health benefit of maintaining a healthy weight?
Maintaining a healthy weight is associated with a decreased risk of weight-related diseases.How is being overweight defined in terms of calorie intake?
Being overweight is defined as taking in an excess of calories beyond what your body needs.What chronic diseases are associated with being overweight?
Being overweight increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and some cancers.How does the risk of chronic disease change as you move further into the overweight category?
The risk of chronic disease increases the further you move into the overweight category.What distinguishes obesity from being overweight?
Obesity is defined as a continued excess of calorie intake beyond overweight, putting individuals at a very high risk of chronic diseases.What additional risk does obesity pose compared to overweight?
Obesity increases the risk of mortality in addition to chronic diseases.How is being underweight defined in terms of calorie intake?
Being underweight is defined as taking in insufficient calories for your body size.What are two health risks associated with being underweight?
Being underweight increases the risk of nutritional deficiencies and impaired body functions.What specific conditions are underweight individuals at higher risk for?
Underweight individuals are at higher risk for osteoporosis and compromised immune function.What is the overall goal when considering weight categories and health?
The goal is to understand how different weight categories relate to disease risk and to make informed lifestyle and nutritional choices to promote health.