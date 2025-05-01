Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones definitions

Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones definitions
  • Hunger
    Physiological drive for food intake, triggered by internal signals and distinct from the desire influenced by external cues.
  • Satiety
    State of fullness signaling the body to stop eating, regulated by hormones and nutrient composition.
  • Appetite
    Desire for food influenced by sensory experiences such as sight and smell, independent of physiological need.
  • Hypothalamus
    Brain region integrating hormonal and neural signals to regulate hunger, satiety, and other basic functions.
  • Feeding Center
    Area within the hypothalamus that, when activated, promotes the sensation of hunger.
  • Satiety Center
    Area within the hypothalamus that, when activated, promotes the sensation of fullness.
  • Hormone
    Chemical messenger released into the bloodstream, affecting target cells with specific receptors.
  • Ghrelin
    Hormone released from the empty stomach, signaling the brain to stimulate hunger.
  • Leptin
    Hormone produced by fat cells, signaling the brain to reduce hunger when energy stores are sufficient.
  • Insulin
    Hormone from the pancreas that lowers blood glucose and signals satiety after eating.
  • Cholecystokinin
    Hormone from the small intestine that promotes satiety and stimulates digestive fluid release.
  • Glucagon
    Hormone from the pancreas that raises blood glucose by signaling the liver to release stored sugar.
  • Endocrine System
    Body system composed of glands that secrete hormones into the bloodstream for widespread regulation.
  • Nerve Cell
    Cell type detecting pressure in digestive organs and relaying fullness or emptiness signals to the brain.
  • Fiber
    Indigestible plant material that increases fullness by adding bulk to the digestive tract.