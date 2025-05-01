Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hunger Physiological drive for food intake, triggered by internal signals and distinct from the desire influenced by external cues.

Satiety State of fullness signaling the body to stop eating, regulated by hormones and nutrient composition.

Appetite Desire for food influenced by sensory experiences such as sight and smell, independent of physiological need.

Hypothalamus Brain region integrating hormonal and neural signals to regulate hunger, satiety, and other basic functions.

Feeding Center Area within the hypothalamus that, when activated, promotes the sensation of hunger.

Satiety Center Area within the hypothalamus that, when activated, promotes the sensation of fullness.