Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones quiz Flashcards

What is the physiological drive to eat called? The physiological drive to eat is called hunger, which is distinct from appetite.

How does appetite differ from hunger? Appetite is the desire to eat food, often stimulated by external cues like sights and smells, while hunger is a physiological need for food.

What is satiety? Satiety is the feeling of fullness that signals you to stop eating.

Which region of the brain integrates signals of hunger and satiety? The hypothalamus integrates signals from hormones, nerve cells, and nutrients to regulate hunger and satiety.

What are the two centers in the hypothalamus that regulate eating behavior? The hypothalamus contains a feeding center that stimulates hunger and a satiety center that promotes fullness.

What are hormones and how do they function in the body? Hormones are chemical messengers released into the blood by glands, and they act on target cells with specific receptors.