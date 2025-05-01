Introduction to Lipids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lipid A diverse group of hydrophobic molecules, including fats, oils, and sterols, that do not mix well with water and serve various structural and energy roles.

Hydrophobic A property describing molecules that repel water, causing them to separate from aqueous solutions, as seen with oils in water.

Amphipathic A characteristic of molecules containing both hydrophobic and hydrophilic regions, enabling unique functions like membrane formation.

Triglyceride A molecule composed of three fatty acids attached to a glycerol backbone, serving as the main form of energy storage in adipose tissue.

Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group at one end, forming part of triglycerides and phospholipids.

Glycerol A three-carbon molecule that acts as the backbone for triglycerides and phospholipids.