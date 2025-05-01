Introduction to Lipids definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Lipids definitions
Lipid
A diverse group of hydrophobic molecules, including fats, oils, and sterols, that do not mix well with water and serve various structural and energy roles.Hydrophobic
A property describing molecules that repel water, causing them to separate from aqueous solutions, as seen with oils in water.Amphipathic
A characteristic of molecules containing both hydrophobic and hydrophilic regions, enabling unique functions like membrane formation.Triglyceride
A molecule composed of three fatty acids attached to a glycerol backbone, serving as the main form of energy storage in adipose tissue.Fatty Acid
A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group at one end, forming part of triglycerides and phospholipids.Glycerol
A three-carbon molecule that acts as the backbone for triglycerides and phospholipids.Adipose Tissue
A type of body tissue specialized for storing energy in the form of triglycerides.Phospholipid
A molecule with two fatty acids and a phosphate-containing glycerol, forming the structural basis of cell membranes.Phosphate Group
A phosphorus-containing chemical group found in phospholipids, contributing to their hydrophilic properties.Cell Membrane
A biological barrier primarily composed of phospholipids, controlling the movement of substances into and out of cells.Sterol
A lipid with a multi-ring structure, such as cholesterol, important for membrane fluidity and as a precursor for hormones.Cholesterol
A sterol found in animal membranes, regulating membrane fluidity and serving as a precursor for vitamin D, bile, and hormones.Membrane Fluidity
A property of cell membranes influenced by sterols like cholesterol, affecting the flexibility and function of the membrane.Lipoprotein
A complex particle, such as chylomicrons or LDL, that transports lipids through the bloodstream.Hormone
A signaling molecule, some of which are synthesized from cholesterol, including sex hormones like testosterone and estrogen.