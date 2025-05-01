Skip to main content
Introduction to Vitamins definitions Flashcards

  • Micronutrient
    A nutrient required in small amounts, such as vitamins and minerals, essential for maintaining health and proper body function.
  • Fat-Soluble Vitamin
    A type of vitamin, including A, D, E, and K, that dissolves in fats and is stored in body tissues for longer periods.
  • Water-Soluble Vitamin
    A vitamin, such as B vitamins and C, that dissolves in water and is not stored extensively in the body, requiring regular intake.
  • Provitamin
    An inactive precursor found in foods that must be converted by the body into an active vitamin form before use.
  • Preformed Vitamin
    A vitamin already in its active, usable form in foods, allowing immediate utilization by the body after absorption.
  • Bioavailability
    The percentage of a consumed vitamin that is actually absorbed and available for use in the body, often lower for plant sources.
  • Antioxidant
    A substance, such as certain vitamins, that protects cells by neutralizing free radicals and preventing oxidative damage.
  • Free Radical
    A highly reactive molecule with an unpaired electron that can damage cell membranes, proteins, and DNA through chain reactions.
  • Oxidation
    A chemical process involving the loss of electrons, often producing free radicals that can harm cellular components.
  • Essential Nutrient
    A dietary component that must be obtained from food because the body cannot synthesize enough to meet its needs.
  • Non-Caloric
    A property of a substance, like vitamins, indicating it does not provide energy or calories when consumed.
  • Vitamin Naming System
    A convention using letters and numbers, often reflecting discovery order, with gaps due to reclassification of some compounds.
  • Chemical Name
    The scientific designation for a vitamin, such as thiamine for vitamin B1, used alongside its letter or number name.
  • Plant-Based Vitamin
    A vitamin source derived from plants, often less bioavailable compared to animal-based sources due to differences in absorption.
  • Animal-Based Vitamin
    A vitamin source from animal products, typically more bioavailable and readily absorbed than plant-based counterparts.