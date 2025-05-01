Introduction to Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Micronutrient A nutrient required in small amounts, such as vitamins and minerals, essential for maintaining health and proper body function.

Fat-Soluble Vitamin A type of vitamin, including A, D, E, and K, that dissolves in fats and is stored in body tissues for longer periods.

Water-Soluble Vitamin A vitamin, such as B vitamins and C, that dissolves in water and is not stored extensively in the body, requiring regular intake.

Provitamin An inactive precursor found in foods that must be converted by the body into an active vitamin form before use.

Preformed Vitamin A vitamin already in its active, usable form in foods, allowing immediate utilization by the body after absorption.

Bioavailability The percentage of a consumed vitamin that is actually absorbed and available for use in the body, often lower for plant sources.