Macronutrients definitions Flashcards

Macronutrients definitions
  • Macronutrient
    A dietary component required in large amounts, providing energy and supporting essential bodily functions.
  • Carbohydrate
    A molecule made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as the body's main and preferred energy source.
  • Simple Sugar
    A basic carbohydrate unit, such as glucose, that is easily absorbed into the bloodstream after digestion.
  • Glucose
    A primary simple sugar derived from carbohydrates, crucial for cellular energy and found in plant-based foods.
  • Lipid
    A broad class of hydrophobic molecules, including fats, composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • Fat
    A type of lipid used for long-term energy storage and preferred during low-intensity exercise.
  • Fatty Acid
    A long hydrocarbon chain forming the building block of fats, insoluble in water and released during digestion.
  • Triglyceride
    A molecule formed by three fatty acids attached to a glycerol backbone, representing the main storage form of fat.
  • Oil
    A liquid fat, typically derived from plants, serving as a dietary source of lipids.
  • Protein
    A macronutrient made of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen, essential for tissue building and repair.
  • Amino Acid
    A nitrogen-containing molecule serving as the fundamental unit of proteins, each with a unique side chain.
  • Nitrogen
    An element present in proteins and amino acids, distinguishing them from carbohydrates and lipids.
  • Legume
    A plant-based food source, such as beans, rich in protein and classified as a type of seed.
  • Whole Grain
    A plant-derived food containing all parts of the grain, providing carbohydrates and dietary fiber.