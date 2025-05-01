Macronutrients definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Macronutrient A dietary component required in large amounts, providing energy and supporting essential bodily functions.

Carbohydrate A molecule made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as the body's main and preferred energy source.

Simple Sugar A basic carbohydrate unit, such as glucose, that is easily absorbed into the bloodstream after digestion.

Glucose A primary simple sugar derived from carbohydrates, crucial for cellular energy and found in plant-based foods.

Lipid A broad class of hydrophobic molecules, including fats, composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.

Fat A type of lipid used for long-term energy storage and preferred during low-intensity exercise.