Macronutrients definitions Flashcards

Macronutrients definitions
Macronutrients definitions
Macronutrient
A dietary component required in large amounts, providing energy and supporting essential bodily functions.Carbohydrate
A molecule made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as the body's main and preferred energy source.Simple Sugar
A basic carbohydrate unit, such as glucose, that is easily absorbed into the bloodstream after digestion.Glucose
A primary simple sugar derived from carbohydrates, crucial for cellular energy and found in plant-based foods.Lipid
A broad class of hydrophobic molecules, including fats, composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.Fat
A type of lipid used for long-term energy storage and preferred during low-intensity exercise.Fatty Acid
A long hydrocarbon chain forming the building block of fats, insoluble in water and released during digestion.Triglyceride
A molecule formed by three fatty acids attached to a glycerol backbone, representing the main storage form of fat.Oil
A liquid fat, typically derived from plants, serving as a dietary source of lipids.Protein
A macronutrient made of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen, essential for tissue building and repair.Amino Acid
A nitrogen-containing molecule serving as the fundamental unit of proteins, each with a unique side chain.Nitrogen
An element present in proteins and amino acids, distinguishing them from carbohydrates and lipids.Legume
A plant-based food source, such as beans, rich in protein and classified as a type of seed.Whole Grain
A plant-derived food containing all parts of the grain, providing carbohydrates and dietary fiber.