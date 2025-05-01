Macronutrients exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are the three classes of macronutrients? Carbohydrates, lipids (fats), and proteins.

Carbohydrates Macronutrients made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen; primary energy source for the body.

What elements make up carbohydrates? Carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.

Lipids A group of macronutrients, mainly fats, used for energy storage and low-intensity exercise.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in the body? They serve as the body's preferred energy source.

Proteins Macronutrients made of amino acids, containing carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen; essential for tissue building and repair.