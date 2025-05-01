Skip to main content
Macronutrients exam Flashcards

Macronutrients exam
  • What are the three classes of macronutrients?
    Carbohydrates, lipids (fats), and proteins.
  • Carbohydrates
    Macronutrients made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen; primary energy source for the body.
  • What elements make up carbohydrates?
    Carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • Lipids
    A group of macronutrients, mainly fats, used for energy storage and low-intensity exercise.
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates in the body?
    They serve as the body's preferred energy source.
  • Proteins
    Macronutrients made of amino acids, containing carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen; essential for tissue building and repair.
  • What are the building blocks of proteins?
    Amino acids.
  • What additional element is found in proteins but not in carbohydrates or lipids?
    Nitrogen.
  • What is a triglyceride?
    A molecule made of three fatty acids attached to a glycerol backbone; main form of fat in the diet.
  • Where are carbohydrates primarily found?
    In plant foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.
  • What is the difference between fats and oils?
    Fats are solid at room temperature (usually from animals), while oils are liquid (usually from plants).
  • What happens to carbohydrates during digestion?
    They are broken down into simple sugars like glucose.
  • What is the main function of lipids in the body?
    Energy storage and providing energy during low-intensity exercise.
  • What is the preferred energy source for low-intensity exercise?
    Lipids (fats).
  • What are the main dietary sources of protein?
    Meat, dairy, nuts, seeds, and legumes.
  • What is the main function of proteins in the body?
    Building and repairing tissues; can also be used for energy.
  • What are fatty acids?
    Long chains of carbon and hydrogen that make up fats.
  • What is the chemical composition of lipids?
    Carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • What is the main form in which energy is stored in the body?
    As fat in fat cells (adipose tissue).
  • What is a simple sugar?
    A basic carbohydrate unit, such as glucose.
  • What is the role of amino acids after protein digestion?
    They are absorbed and used to build new proteins in the body.
  • What is the main source of carbohydrates in the diet?
    Plants.
  • What makes fats insoluble in water?
    Their long chains of carbon and hydrogen.
  • What is a macronutrient?
    A nutrient required in large amounts for energy and bodily functions.
  • What is the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates?
    Simple carbohydrates are single or double sugar units; complex carbohydrates are long chains of sugars.
  • What is the main function of dietary fat?
    Long-term energy storage and insulation.
  • What is a common plant source of protein?
    Legumes (such as beans).
  • What is the main function of carbohydrates during exercise?
    To provide quick energy for muscle activity.
  • What is the significance of the side chain in amino acids?
    It differentiates each amino acid and determines its properties.