Macronutrients quiz Flashcards

What are the three classes of macronutrients? The three classes of macronutrients are carbohydrates, lipids (fats), and proteins.

What elements make up carbohydrates? Carbohydrates are made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.

What is the primary function of carbohydrates in the body? Carbohydrates serve as the body's preferred and main source of cellular energy.

Where are carbohydrates primarily found in the diet? Carbohydrates are primarily found in plant foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

What are carbohydrates broken down into during digestion? Carbohydrates are broken down into simple sugars, such as glucose, during digestion.

What elements make up lipids (fats)? Lipids are made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.