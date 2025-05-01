Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Maintaining Weight definitions Flashcards

Maintaining Weight definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Basal Metabolic Rate
    The number of calories required to maintain basic body functions at rest, which decreases after weight loss due to reduced body mass.
  • Energy Balance
    A state where calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, crucial for maintaining a stable body weight after weight loss.
  • Body Mass Index
    A numerical value derived from height and weight, used to categorize individuals as underweight, normal, overweight, or obese.
  • Mindful Eating
    A practice involving focused attention on food choices and eating habits, helping prevent overeating and support weight maintenance.
  • Behavioral Modification
    A set of strategies aimed at changing eating and activity habits to support long-term weight management.
  • Physical Activity
    Any movement that increases energy expenditure, helping preserve lean muscle and support calorie burning after weight loss.
  • Lean Muscle Mass
    Tissue that burns more calories at rest than fat, making its preservation important for a higher metabolic rate.
  • Calorie Requirement
    The amount of energy needed daily to maintain current body weight, which decreases after weight loss.
  • Food Journal
    A record-keeping tool for tracking eating patterns and identifying triggers that may lead to overeating.
  • Environmental Triggers
    External cues or situations that prompt eating, often unrelated to true hunger, impacting weight maintenance.
  • Stress Management
    Techniques or practices that reduce emotional stress, which can otherwise lead to overeating and disrupt metabolism.
  • Weight Cycling
    A repeated pattern of losing and regaining weight, often linked to unsustainable dieting practices.
  • Fad Diets
    Short-term eating plans promising rapid weight loss but lacking strategies for long-term maintenance.
  • Set Point Theory
    A concept suggesting the body adjusts metabolism to favor returning to a previous weight, complicating weight maintenance.
  • Chronic Disease Risk
    The likelihood of developing long-term health conditions, which decreases with sustained weight loss and healthy habits.