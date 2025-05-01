Maintaining Weight definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Basal Metabolic Rate The number of calories required to maintain basic body functions at rest, which decreases after weight loss due to reduced body mass.

Energy Balance A state where calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, crucial for maintaining a stable body weight after weight loss.

Body Mass Index A numerical value derived from height and weight, used to categorize individuals as underweight, normal, overweight, or obese.

Mindful Eating A practice involving focused attention on food choices and eating habits, helping prevent overeating and support weight maintenance.

Behavioral Modification A set of strategies aimed at changing eating and activity habits to support long-term weight management.

Physical Activity Any movement that increases energy expenditure, helping preserve lean muscle and support calorie burning after weight loss.