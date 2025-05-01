Maintaining Weight definitions Flashcards
Maintaining Weight definitions
Basal Metabolic Rate
The number of calories required to maintain basic body functions at rest, which decreases after weight loss due to reduced body mass.Energy Balance
A state where calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, crucial for maintaining a stable body weight after weight loss.Body Mass Index
A numerical value derived from height and weight, used to categorize individuals as underweight, normal, overweight, or obese.Mindful Eating
A practice involving focused attention on food choices and eating habits, helping prevent overeating and support weight maintenance.Behavioral Modification
A set of strategies aimed at changing eating and activity habits to support long-term weight management.Physical Activity
Any movement that increases energy expenditure, helping preserve lean muscle and support calorie burning after weight loss.Lean Muscle Mass
Tissue that burns more calories at rest than fat, making its preservation important for a higher metabolic rate.Calorie Requirement
The amount of energy needed daily to maintain current body weight, which decreases after weight loss.Food Journal
A record-keeping tool for tracking eating patterns and identifying triggers that may lead to overeating.Environmental Triggers
External cues or situations that prompt eating, often unrelated to true hunger, impacting weight maintenance.Stress Management
Techniques or practices that reduce emotional stress, which can otherwise lead to overeating and disrupt metabolism.Weight Cycling
A repeated pattern of losing and regaining weight, often linked to unsustainable dieting practices.Fad Diets
Short-term eating plans promising rapid weight loss but lacking strategies for long-term maintenance.Set Point Theory
A concept suggesting the body adjusts metabolism to favor returning to a previous weight, complicating weight maintenance.Chronic Disease Risk
The likelihood of developing long-term health conditions, which decreases with sustained weight loss and healthy habits.