Maintaining Weight quiz Flashcards

Why is it important to maintain weight loss after achieving a lower BMI?
Maintaining weight loss helps sustain a lower risk for chronic disease and keeps the benefits of a healthier BMI.How does basal metabolic rate (BMR) change after weight loss?
BMR decreases after weight loss because a smaller body requires fewer calories to maintain basic functions.What is the main dietary adjustment needed after losing weight?
Individuals need to eat fewer calories to match their new, lower energy requirements.How can mindful eating help with weight maintenance?
Mindful eating helps prevent overeating by encouraging awareness of hunger cues and food choices.What role does stress management play in maintaining weight loss?
Managing stress can prevent stress-induced overeating and help keep BMR stable.Why is keeping a food journal recommended for weight maintenance?
A food journal helps individuals track eating patterns and identify triggers for overeating.How does regular physical activity contribute to maintaining weight loss?
Physical activity increases calorie expenditure and helps preserve lean muscle mass.Why is it important to maintain lean muscle mass after weight loss?
Lean muscle mass has a higher BMR than fat, helping burn more calories even at rest.What is weight cycling, and why is it a concern?
Weight cycling is the repeated loss and regain of weight, which can be unhealthy and frustrating.How do fad diets contribute to weight cycling?
Fad diets often lack sustainable nutrition plans, leading to rapid weight loss followed by regain.What is set point theory in the context of weight maintenance?
Set point theory suggests that the body may adjust BMR to favor regaining lost weight.How can shopping while full help with weight maintenance?
Shopping while full can reduce impulse purchases and help make more mindful food choices.What are environmental triggers, and why should they be managed?
Environmental triggers are cues that prompt overeating; managing them helps prevent unplanned calorie intake.Why is it important to view weight loss as the beginning rather than the end of a health journey?
Sustaining weight loss requires ongoing strategies to maintain a healthy BMI and reduce disease risk.What is the relationship between energy balance and weight maintenance after weight loss?
After weight loss, maintaining energy balance means matching calorie intake to the new, lower calorie needs.