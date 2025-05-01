Skip to main content
Maintaining Weight quiz Flashcards

Maintaining Weight quiz
  • Why is it important to maintain weight loss after achieving a lower BMI?
    Maintaining weight loss helps sustain a lower risk for chronic disease and keeps the benefits of a healthier BMI.
  • How does basal metabolic rate (BMR) change after weight loss?
    BMR decreases after weight loss because a smaller body requires fewer calories to maintain basic functions.
  • What is the main dietary adjustment needed after losing weight?
    Individuals need to eat fewer calories to match their new, lower energy requirements.
  • How can mindful eating help with weight maintenance?
    Mindful eating helps prevent overeating by encouraging awareness of hunger cues and food choices.
  • What role does stress management play in maintaining weight loss?
    Managing stress can prevent stress-induced overeating and help keep BMR stable.
  • Why is keeping a food journal recommended for weight maintenance?
    A food journal helps individuals track eating patterns and identify triggers for overeating.
  • How does regular physical activity contribute to maintaining weight loss?
    Physical activity increases calorie expenditure and helps preserve lean muscle mass.
  • Why is it important to maintain lean muscle mass after weight loss?
    Lean muscle mass has a higher BMR than fat, helping burn more calories even at rest.
  • What is weight cycling, and why is it a concern?
    Weight cycling is the repeated loss and regain of weight, which can be unhealthy and frustrating.
  • How do fad diets contribute to weight cycling?
    Fad diets often lack sustainable nutrition plans, leading to rapid weight loss followed by regain.
  • What is set point theory in the context of weight maintenance?
    Set point theory suggests that the body may adjust BMR to favor regaining lost weight.
  • How can shopping while full help with weight maintenance?
    Shopping while full can reduce impulse purchases and help make more mindful food choices.
  • What are environmental triggers, and why should they be managed?
    Environmental triggers are cues that prompt overeating; managing them helps prevent unplanned calorie intake.
  • Why is it important to view weight loss as the beginning rather than the end of a health journey?
    Sustaining weight loss requires ongoing strategies to maintain a healthy BMI and reduce disease risk.
  • What is the relationship between energy balance and weight maintenance after weight loss?
    After weight loss, maintaining energy balance means matching calorie intake to the new, lower calorie needs.