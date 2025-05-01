Maintaining Weight quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Why is it important to maintain weight loss after achieving a lower BMI? Maintaining weight loss helps sustain a lower risk for chronic disease and keeps the benefits of a healthier BMI.

How does basal metabolic rate (BMR) change after weight loss? BMR decreases after weight loss because a smaller body requires fewer calories to maintain basic functions.

What is the main dietary adjustment needed after losing weight? Individuals need to eat fewer calories to match their new, lower energy requirements.

How can mindful eating help with weight maintenance? Mindful eating helps prevent overeating by encouraging awareness of hunger cues and food choices.

What role does stress management play in maintaining weight loss? Managing stress can prevent stress-induced overeating and help keep BMR stable.

Why is keeping a food journal recommended for weight maintenance? A food journal helps individuals track eating patterns and identify triggers for overeating.