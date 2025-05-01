Nutrient Absorption and Transport definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Small Intestine Primary site for nutrient absorption, featuring specialized structures that maximize contact with digested food.

Villi Finger-like projections lining the small intestine, increasing surface area for efficient nutrient uptake.

Passive Diffusion Movement of molecules from high to low concentration directly through the cell membrane without energy input.

Facilitated Diffusion Transport of molecules across cell membranes via protein channels or carriers, following a concentration gradient.

Active Transport Energy-dependent process using protein pumps to move nutrients against their concentration gradient.

Endocytosis Cell membrane engulfs external substances, forming vesicles to bring nutrients into the cell interior.