Nutrient Absorption and Transport definitions Flashcards
Nutrient Absorption and Transport definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Small Intestine
Primary site for nutrient absorption, featuring specialized structures that maximize contact with digested food.Villi
Finger-like projections lining the small intestine, increasing surface area for efficient nutrient uptake.Passive Diffusion
Movement of molecules from high to low concentration directly through the cell membrane without energy input.Facilitated Diffusion
Transport of molecules across cell membranes via protein channels or carriers, following a concentration gradient.Active Transport
Energy-dependent process using protein pumps to move nutrients against their concentration gradient.Endocytosis
Cell membrane engulfs external substances, forming vesicles to bring nutrients into the cell interior.Lipid Bilayer
Double-layered structure forming the cell membrane, allowing selective passage of fat-soluble molecules.Capillaries
Tiny blood vessels within villi that absorb water-soluble nutrients and transport them to the liver.Lacteal
Lymphatic vessel inside each villus, responsible for absorbing fat-soluble nutrients from the intestine.Lymphatic System
Network of vessels and nodes transporting lymph, crucial for moving fat-soluble nutrients to the bloodstream.Hepatic Portal Vein
Blood vessel carrying nutrient-rich blood from the digestive tract directly to the liver for processing.Water-Soluble Nutrients
Substances that dissolve in water, absorbed into capillaries and transported via blood to the liver.Fat-Soluble Nutrients
Substances that dissolve in fats, absorbed into lacteals and transported through the lymphatic system.Carrier Protein
Membrane protein assisting in the movement of specific molecules across the cell membrane.Vesicle
Membrane-bound sac formed during endocytosis, enclosing nutrients for transport within the cell.