Nutrient Absorption and Transport definitions Flashcards

Nutrient Absorption and Transport definitions
  • Small Intestine
    Primary site for nutrient absorption, featuring specialized structures that maximize contact with digested food.
  • Villi
    Finger-like projections lining the small intestine, increasing surface area for efficient nutrient uptake.
  • Passive Diffusion
    Movement of molecules from high to low concentration directly through the cell membrane without energy input.
  • Facilitated Diffusion
    Transport of molecules across cell membranes via protein channels or carriers, following a concentration gradient.
  • Active Transport
    Energy-dependent process using protein pumps to move nutrients against their concentration gradient.
  • Endocytosis
    Cell membrane engulfs external substances, forming vesicles to bring nutrients into the cell interior.
  • Lipid Bilayer
    Double-layered structure forming the cell membrane, allowing selective passage of fat-soluble molecules.
  • Capillaries
    Tiny blood vessels within villi that absorb water-soluble nutrients and transport them to the liver.
  • Lacteal
    Lymphatic vessel inside each villus, responsible for absorbing fat-soluble nutrients from the intestine.
  • Lymphatic System
    Network of vessels and nodes transporting lymph, crucial for moving fat-soluble nutrients to the bloodstream.
  • Hepatic Portal Vein
    Blood vessel carrying nutrient-rich blood from the digestive tract directly to the liver for processing.
  • Water-Soluble Nutrients
    Substances that dissolve in water, absorbed into capillaries and transported via blood to the liver.
  • Fat-Soluble Nutrients
    Substances that dissolve in fats, absorbed into lacteals and transported through the lymphatic system.
  • Carrier Protein
    Membrane protein assisting in the movement of specific molecules across the cell membrane.
  • Vesicle
    Membrane-bound sac formed during endocytosis, enclosing nutrients for transport within the cell.