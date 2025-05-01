Nutrient Absorption and Transport quiz Flashcards
Where does the majority of nutrient absorption occur in the digestive system?
The majority of nutrient absorption occurs in the small intestine, specifically in the villi.What is the primary function of the villi in the small intestine?
The villi increase the surface area for absorption and facilitate the movement of nutrients into the body.What is passive diffusion in the context of nutrient absorption?
Passive diffusion is the movement of molecules from high to low concentration directly through the cell membrane without energy.Which types of molecules are most likely to be absorbed by passive diffusion?
Small molecules like water and fat-soluble molecules are most likely to be absorbed by passive diffusion.How does facilitated diffusion differ from passive diffusion?
Facilitated diffusion also moves molecules from high to low concentration but uses a protein channel or carrier protein to cross the membrane.What is active transport in nutrient absorption?
Active transport uses energy to move nutrients across the membrane, often against the concentration gradient.What is the role of endocytosis in nutrient absorption?
Endocytosis involves the cell membrane engulfing nutrients to bring them into the cell, forming a vesicle.How are water-soluble nutrients transported after absorption in the small intestine?
Water-soluble nutrients are absorbed into the capillaries of the villi and transported via the bloodstream to the liver.What is the hepatic portal vein and its function in nutrient transport?
The hepatic portal vein carries blood from the digestive system, rich in absorbed nutrients, to the liver for processing.Why can't fat-soluble nutrients enter the bloodstream directly from the small intestine?
Fat-soluble nutrients cannot dissolve in water, so they cannot enter the blood directly and instead enter the lymphatic system.What is a lacteal and what is its role in nutrient absorption?
A lacteal is a lymphatic vessel in the villi that absorbs fat-soluble nutrients and transports them through the lymphatic system.How do fat-soluble nutrients eventually enter the bloodstream?
Fat-soluble nutrients travel through the lymphatic system and enter the bloodstream near the heart.What is the main difference in transport between water-soluble and fat-soluble nutrients after absorption?
Water-soluble nutrients enter the blood directly via capillaries, while fat-soluble nutrients enter the lymphatic system via lacteals.What happens to nutrients in the liver after absorption?
In the liver, nutrients are processed, some are stored, and then they are distributed to the rest of the body.Why is understanding nutrient absorption and transport important for health?
Understanding these processes is essential because they determine how nutrients are distributed throughout the body, impacting overall health and metabolism.