Nutrient Absorption and Transport quiz Flashcards

Where does the majority of nutrient absorption occur in the digestive system? The majority of nutrient absorption occurs in the small intestine, specifically in the villi.

What is the primary function of the villi in the small intestine? The villi increase the surface area for absorption and facilitate the movement of nutrients into the body.

What is passive diffusion in the context of nutrient absorption? Passive diffusion is the movement of molecules from high to low concentration directly through the cell membrane without energy.

Which types of molecules are most likely to be absorbed by passive diffusion? Small molecules like water and fat-soluble molecules are most likely to be absorbed by passive diffusion.

How does facilitated diffusion differ from passive diffusion? Facilitated diffusion also moves molecules from high to low concentration but uses a protein channel or carrier protein to cross the membrane.

What is active transport in nutrient absorption? Active transport uses energy to move nutrients across the membrane, often against the concentration gradient.