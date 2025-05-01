Skip to main content
Nutrients exam Flashcards

Nutrients exam
  • What is a nutrient?
    A chemical compound in food required for growth and maintenance of life.
  • Macronutrients
    Nutrients required in large amounts that provide energy through cellular metabolism.
  • What are the six classes of essential nutrients?
    Carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and water.
  • Micronutrients
    Nutrients required in small amounts that do not provide energy but aid in physiological functions.
  • What does 'essential nutrient' mean?
    A nutrient that must be obtained from food because the body cannot make it.
  • Carbohydrates
    A macronutrient that provides energy and is an organic molecule.
  • What is the main function of macronutrients?
    To provide energy for the body.
  • Lipids (Fats)
    A macronutrient that provides energy and is an organic molecule.
  • Proteins
    A macronutrient needed for growth, repair, and maintenance; also an organic molecule.
  • What are the two categories of micronutrients?
    Vitamins and minerals.
  • Vitamins
    Organic micronutrients required in small amounts for various physiological functions.
  • Minerals
    Inorganic micronutrients required in small amounts for physiological functions.
  • Water
    An essential nutrient required for virtually all physiological functions; inorganic.
  • What is the difference between organic and inorganic nutrients?
    Organic nutrients contain carbon; inorganic nutrients do not.
  • Which nutrients are considered organic molecules?
    Carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and vitamins.
  • Which nutrients are inorganic?
    Minerals and water.
  • What is a nutritious diet?
    A diet that meets all nutrient requirements without excess, promoting health.
  • What can result from a deficiency of vitamin C?
    Scurvy, characterized by bleeding gums and tooth loss.
  • Pellagra
    A disease caused by vitamin B3 (niacin) deficiency, leading to rashes and other symptoms.
  • Rickets
    A disease caused by vitamin D deficiency, resulting in bone deformities in children.
  • What is obesity?
    Being overweight to the extent that it can cause serious health problems.
  • What causes obesity?
    Caloric excess—consuming more energy than the body uses.
  • Diabetes
    A disease involving sugar dysregulation, where the body cannot control blood glucose levels.
  • What are common dietary excesses in the American diet?
    Too many calories, added sugars, sodium, and saturated fats.
  • What nutrients are commonly too low in the American diet?
    Fiber, vitamin D, calcium, vitamin E, and potassium.
  • How can Americans improve their diet?
    By increasing intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and reducing total calories.
  • What is the role of fiber in the diet?
    Promotes digestive health and is often lacking in the American diet.
  • What is meant by a 'varied diet'?
    A diet that includes a wide range of foods to meet all nutrient needs.
  • Are any foods inherently nutritious?
    No; nutrition depends on the overall diet, not individual foods.