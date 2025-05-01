Nutrients exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is a nutrient? A chemical compound in food required for growth and maintenance of life.

Macronutrients Nutrients required in large amounts that provide energy through cellular metabolism.

What are the six classes of essential nutrients? Carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and water.

Micronutrients Nutrients required in small amounts that do not provide energy but aid in physiological functions.

What does 'essential nutrient' mean? A nutrient that must be obtained from food because the body cannot make it.

Carbohydrates A macronutrient that provides energy and is an organic molecule.