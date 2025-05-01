Nutrition & Physical Activity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Macronutrient A nutrient required in large amounts, such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, essential for energy and bodily functions.

Carbohydrate A primary energy source, especially during high-intensity exercise, and crucial for replenishing glycogen stores.

Protein A macronutrient vital for muscle growth, repair, and preservation, with increased needs for athletes.

Fat A macronutrient used for energy, but not preferred during high-intensity activity; intake should remain moderate.

Glycogen A stored form of carbohydrate in muscles and liver, serving as a critical energy reserve during exercise.

Meal Timing The strategic scheduling of food intake before and after exercise to optimize energy, recovery, and performance.