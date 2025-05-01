Skip to main content
Nutrition & Physical Activity definitions Flashcards

Nutrition & Physical Activity definitions
  • Macronutrient
    A nutrient required in large amounts, such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, essential for energy and bodily functions.
  • Carbohydrate
    A primary energy source, especially during high-intensity exercise, and crucial for replenishing glycogen stores.
  • Protein
    A macronutrient vital for muscle growth, repair, and preservation, with increased needs for athletes.
  • Fat
    A macronutrient used for energy, but not preferred during high-intensity activity; intake should remain moderate.
  • Glycogen
    A stored form of carbohydrate in muscles and liver, serving as a critical energy reserve during exercise.
  • Meal Timing
    The strategic scheduling of food intake before and after exercise to optimize energy, recovery, and performance.
  • Carbohydrate Loading
    A strategy used by endurance athletes to maximize muscle glycogen stores in preparation for prolonged events.
  • Micronutrient
    A nutrient needed in small amounts, such as vitamins and minerals, supporting metabolic and physiological functions.
  • Antioxidant
    A compound, like vitamins E and C, that neutralizes free radicals produced during physical activity.
  • B Vitamin
    A group of micronutrients essential for metabolizing carbohydrates and fats to produce ATP for muscle activity.
  • Calcium
    A mineral important for muscle contraction and bone structure, with increased needs in physically active individuals.
  • Iron
    A mineral necessary for hemoglobin formation and oxygen transport, especially important for athletes.
  • Energy Requirement
    The total amount of energy needed daily, which increases with physical activity, especially for athletes.
  • Saturated Fat
    A type of fat that, when consumed in excess, can increase disease risk, even in high-performance athletes.
  • Glycogen Replenishment
    The process of restoring muscle carbohydrate stores after exercise, optimized by post-exercise carbohydrate intake.