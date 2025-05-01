Nutrition as a Science definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Nutrition as a Science definitions
  • Scientific Method
    A systematic process involving observation, hypothesis formation, experimentation, data analysis, and conclusion sharing in research.
  • Hypothesis
    A specific, testable statement predicting relationships among variables based on observations.
  • Clinical Trial
    A controlled experiment involving human participants, often used to establish causal relationships in nutrition.
  • Control Group
    A set of study participants not receiving the experimental treatment, used for comparison in research.
  • Experimental Group
    A set of study participants receiving the treatment or intervention being tested in an experiment.
  • Placebo
    A substance or treatment with no therapeutic effect, used to blind participants in controlled studies.
  • Randomization
    A process of assigning study participants to groups by chance to minimize selection bias.
  • Single Blind Study
    A study design where participants do not know whether they are in the control or experimental group.
  • Double Blind Study
    A study design where neither participants nor researchers know group assignments, reducing bias.
  • Gold Standard
    A term for the most rigorous study design, typically randomized, double blind, and placebo controlled.
  • Laboratory Study
    A highly controlled experiment, often using animals, to investigate preliminary or non-human research questions.
  • Observational Study
    A research method involving monitoring individuals without intervention, useful for identifying correlations.
  • Case Study
    A detailed report focusing on a single individual, often highlighting unique or noteworthy outcomes.
  • Case Control Study
    A study comparing individuals with a specific condition to those without, seeking associations.
  • Epidemiological Study
    A large-scale investigation tracking health data in defined populations over time to identify patterns.
  • Peer Review
    A process where other experts evaluate research for methodological soundness before publication.