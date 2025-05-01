Nutrition as a Science definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Scientific Method A systematic process involving observation, hypothesis formation, experimentation, data analysis, and conclusion sharing in research.

Hypothesis A specific, testable statement predicting relationships among variables based on observations.

Clinical Trial A controlled experiment involving human participants, often used to establish causal relationships in nutrition.

Control Group A set of study participants not receiving the experimental treatment, used for comparison in research.

Experimental Group A set of study participants receiving the treatment or intervention being tested in an experiment.

Placebo A substance or treatment with no therapeutic effect, used to blind participants in controlled studies.