Nutrition as a Science definitions Flashcards

Nutrition as a Science definitions
Nutrition as a Science definitions
Scientific Method
A systematic process involving observation, hypothesis formation, experimentation, data analysis, and conclusion sharing in research.Hypothesis
A specific, testable statement predicting relationships among variables based on observations.Clinical Trial
A controlled experiment involving human participants, often used to establish causal relationships in nutrition.Control Group
A set of study participants not receiving the experimental treatment, used for comparison in research.Experimental Group
A set of study participants receiving the treatment or intervention being tested in an experiment.Placebo
A substance or treatment with no therapeutic effect, used to blind participants in controlled studies.Randomization
A process of assigning study participants to groups by chance to minimize selection bias.Single Blind Study
A study design where participants do not know whether they are in the control or experimental group.Double Blind Study
A study design where neither participants nor researchers know group assignments, reducing bias.Gold Standard
A term for the most rigorous study design, typically randomized, double blind, and placebo controlled.Laboratory Study
A highly controlled experiment, often using animals, to investigate preliminary or non-human research questions.Observational Study
A research method involving monitoring individuals without intervention, useful for identifying correlations.Case Study
A detailed report focusing on a single individual, often highlighting unique or noteworthy outcomes.Case Control Study
A study comparing individuals with a specific condition to those without, seeking associations.Epidemiological Study
A large-scale investigation tracking health data in defined populations over time to identify patterns.Peer Review
A process where other experts evaluate research for methodological soundness before publication.