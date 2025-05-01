Nutrition as a Science quiz Flashcards
What is the first step in the scientific method as applied to nutrition research?
The first step is making observations or asking questions about a phenomenon.How is a hypothesis defined in nutrition science?
A hypothesis is a statement that attempts to predict phenomena by specifying testable relationships among variables.Why is it important for data in nutrition studies to be in numerical form?
Numerical data can be analyzed using statistics, which helps in drawing valid conclusions from the study.What should researchers do if their hypothesis is not supported by the data?
They should refine their hypothesis and repeat the study process.What is the purpose of peer review in scientific publishing?
Peer review ensures that the science was conducted correctly before the study is published, though it does not guarantee the findings are correct.Why is replication of studies important in nutrition science?
Replication helps build consensus and reliability, as multiple studies reaching the same result strengthen the evidence for dietary recommendations.What is considered the 'gold standard' for establishing causal relationships in nutrition research?
Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials are considered the gold standard.What is the difference between an experimental group and a control group in a clinical trial?
The experimental group receives the treatment or intervention, while the control group does not.What is a placebo and why is it used in clinical trials?
A placebo is a treatment with no therapeutic effect, used to prevent participants from knowing if they are receiving the real treatment, which helps reduce bias.What is the main advantage of a double-blind study design?
In a double-blind study, neither the participants nor the researchers know who is in which group, reducing bias in both treatment and data analysis.Why are not all nutrition studies conducted as randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials?
These studies are complex and resource-intensive, so they are usually reserved for when there is already strong preliminary evidence.What is a key limitation of laboratory studies in nutrition research?
Laboratory studies are often done on animals, so their results may not always apply directly to humans.What can observational studies in nutrition show, and what can they not establish?
Observational studies can show correlations or associations but cannot establish causation.What is a case study in nutrition research?
A case study is a report on a particular individual, often used to highlight interesting observations that may warrant further study.How do epidemiological studies contribute to nutrition science?
Epidemiological studies analyze health data from large populations over time to find correlations, which can inform but not definitively determine nutritional advice.