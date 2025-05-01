Nutrition as a Science quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the first step in the scientific method as applied to nutrition research? The first step is making observations or asking questions about a phenomenon.

How is a hypothesis defined in nutrition science? A hypothesis is a statement that attempts to predict phenomena by specifying testable relationships among variables.

Why is it important for data in nutrition studies to be in numerical form? Numerical data can be analyzed using statistics, which helps in drawing valid conclusions from the study.

What should researchers do if their hypothesis is not supported by the data? They should refine their hypothesis and repeat the study process.

What is the purpose of peer review in scientific publishing? Peer review ensures that the science was conducted correctly before the study is published, though it does not guarantee the findings are correct.

Why is replication of studies important in nutrition science? Replication helps build consensus and reliability, as multiple studies reaching the same result strengthen the evidence for dietary recommendations.