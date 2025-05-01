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Which vitamin's absorption decreases in older adults, leading to a recommendation for supplementation? Vitamin B12 absorption decreases in older adults, so supplementation is recommended.

What dietary pattern is recommended to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease in older adults? The MIND diet, which combines the Mediterranean and DASH diets, is recommended. It supports brain health and may lower Alzheimer's risk.

Which substances should older adults avoid to decrease their risk of cancer? Older adults should avoid carcinogens such as tobacco, alcohol, and red and processed meats. These substances are linked to increased cancer risk.

How does maintaining a healthy body weight benefit older adults with arthritis? Maintaining a healthy body weight reduces stress on joints. This can help decrease arthritis symptoms and improve joint health.

Why should older adults prioritize omega-3 fatty acids in their diet? Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory effects that can help with arthritis symptoms. They support joint health and reduce inflammation.

What happens to calorie needs as adults age past 50? Calorie needs decrease by about 5% per decade after age 50. This is due to reduced muscle mass, activity level, and metabolic rate.