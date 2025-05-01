Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mechanical Digestion Physical breakdown of food into smaller pieces to increase surface area, primarily through chewing and churning.

Chemical Digestion Process involving enzymes and acids to break down complex food molecules into absorbable units.

Peristalsis Wave-like muscular contractions that propel food through the digestive tract, even against gravity.

Bolus Moist, chewed mass of food formed in the mouth and swallowed into the esophagus.

Chyme Semi-liquid mixture of partially digested food and digestive juices found in the stomach and small intestine.

Sphincter Ring-like muscle that controls passage between digestive organs, preventing backflow.