Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract quiz Flashcards

Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract quiz
Where does digestion begin in the gastrointestinal tract?
Digestion begins in the mouth, where both mechanical and chemical digestion start.What is the main function of the esophagus in digestion?
The esophagus propels the bolus from the mouth to the stomach using peristalsis.What is the term for the ball of food traveling down the esophagus?
It is called a bolus.What enzyme in saliva begins the digestion of carbohydrates?
Amylase in saliva begins the digestion of starches into simple sugars.What is the name of the muscular ring between the esophagus and the stomach?
It is called the esophageal sphincter or cardiac sphincter.What is the main enzyme responsible for protein digestion in the stomach?
Pepsin is the main enzyme that digests proteins in the stomach.What is the mixture of partially digested food and digestive juices in the stomach called?
It is called chyme.What protects the stomach lining from being digested by its own acid and enzymes?
A thick mucus layer protects the stomach lining.What are the three regions of the small intestine in order?
The three regions are the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum.What is the primary function of the jejunum?
The jejunum is where most chemical digestion and nutrient absorption occur.What structures in the small intestine increase its surface area for absorption?
Villi and microvilli increase the surface area for absorption.What is the main function of bile in the small intestine?
Bile emulsifies fats, helping them mix with digestive fluids for easier digestion by enzymes.What is the main function of the colon in the large intestine?
The colon absorbs water and some minerals from the remaining indigestible food matter.What is the name for the waste material after it passes through the large intestine?
It is called feces.What is the gut microbiome, and where is it primarily located?
The gut microbiome is an ecosystem of billions to trillions of microorganisms, primarily located in the large intestine.