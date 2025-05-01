Skip to main content
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract quiz Flashcards

Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract quiz
  • Where does digestion begin in the gastrointestinal tract?
    Digestion begins in the mouth, where both mechanical and chemical digestion start.
  • What is the main function of the esophagus in digestion?
    The esophagus propels the bolus from the mouth to the stomach using peristalsis.
  • What is the term for the ball of food traveling down the esophagus?
    It is called a bolus.
  • What enzyme in saliva begins the digestion of carbohydrates?
    Amylase in saliva begins the digestion of starches into simple sugars.
  • What is the name of the muscular ring between the esophagus and the stomach?
    It is called the esophageal sphincter or cardiac sphincter.
  • What is the main enzyme responsible for protein digestion in the stomach?
    Pepsin is the main enzyme that digests proteins in the stomach.
  • What is the mixture of partially digested food and digestive juices in the stomach called?
    It is called chyme.
  • What protects the stomach lining from being digested by its own acid and enzymes?
    A thick mucus layer protects the stomach lining.
  • What are the three regions of the small intestine in order?
    The three regions are the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum.
  • What is the primary function of the jejunum?
    The jejunum is where most chemical digestion and nutrient absorption occur.
  • What structures in the small intestine increase its surface area for absorption?
    Villi and microvilli increase the surface area for absorption.
  • What is the main function of bile in the small intestine?
    Bile emulsifies fats, helping them mix with digestive fluids for easier digestion by enzymes.
  • What is the main function of the colon in the large intestine?
    The colon absorbs water and some minerals from the remaining indigestible food matter.
  • What is the name for the waste material after it passes through the large intestine?
    It is called feces.
  • What is the gut microbiome, and where is it primarily located?
    The gut microbiome is an ecosystem of billions to trillions of microorganisms, primarily located in the large intestine.