Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract quiz Flashcards

Where does digestion begin in the gastrointestinal tract? Digestion begins in the mouth, where both mechanical and chemical digestion start.

What is the main function of the esophagus in digestion? The esophagus propels the bolus from the mouth to the stomach using peristalsis.

What is the term for the ball of food traveling down the esophagus? It is called a bolus.

What enzyme in saliva begins the digestion of carbohydrates? Amylase in saliva begins the digestion of starches into simple sugars.

What is the name of the muscular ring between the esophagus and the stomach? It is called the esophageal sphincter or cardiac sphincter.

What is the main enzyme responsible for protein digestion in the stomach? Pepsin is the main enzyme that digests proteins in the stomach.