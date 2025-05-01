Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients definitions Flashcards
Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients definitions
Choline
A conditionally essential nutrient aiding fat metabolism, cell membrane structure, and liver protection; abundant in milk, eggs, and peanuts.Carnitine
A vitamin-like compound necessary for proper fat utilization in the body; commonly found in meats and dairy products.Lipoic Acid
A micronutrient supporting cellular energy generation; present in liver, red meat, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes.Inositol
A plant-derived compound vital for maintaining healthy cell membranes and overall cellular integrity.Conditionally Essential Nutrient
A substance usually synthesized by the body but required from the diet under specific circumstances for optimal health.Fat Metabolism
A physiological process involving the breakdown and utilization of fats for energy and cellular functions.Cell Membrane Structure
The arrangement of molecules forming the boundary of cells, crucial for protection and function.Micronutrient
An organic or inorganic compound needed in small amounts to support vital physiological processes.Liver
An organ serving as a dietary source for several vitamin-like nutrients, including choline and lipoic acid.Non Caloric Compound
A substance that does not provide energy but is essential for various metabolic and structural roles.Energy Generation
The cellular process of producing usable energy, often supported by compounds like lipoic acid.Cell Membrane Integrity
The maintenance of a stable and functional cellular boundary, essential for cell health and communication.Essential Micronutrient
A compound that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize enough for health.