Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients definitions Flashcards

Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Choline
    A conditionally essential nutrient aiding fat metabolism, cell membrane structure, and liver protection; abundant in milk, eggs, and peanuts.
  • Carnitine
    A vitamin-like compound necessary for proper fat utilization in the body; commonly found in meats and dairy products.
  • Lipoic Acid
    A micronutrient supporting cellular energy generation; present in liver, red meat, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes.
  • Inositol
    A plant-derived compound vital for maintaining healthy cell membranes and overall cellular integrity.
  • Conditionally Essential Nutrient
    A substance usually synthesized by the body but required from the diet under specific circumstances for optimal health.
  • Fat Metabolism
    A physiological process involving the breakdown and utilization of fats for energy and cellular functions.
  • Cell Membrane Structure
    The arrangement of molecules forming the boundary of cells, crucial for protection and function.
  • Micronutrient
    An organic or inorganic compound needed in small amounts to support vital physiological processes.
  • Liver
    An organ serving as a dietary source for several vitamin-like nutrients, including choline and lipoic acid.
  • Non Caloric Compound
    A substance that does not provide energy but is essential for various metabolic and structural roles.
  • Energy Generation
    The cellular process of producing usable energy, often supported by compounds like lipoic acid.
  • Cell Membrane Integrity
    The maintenance of a stable and functional cellular boundary, essential for cell health and communication.
  • Essential Micronutrient
    A compound that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize enough for health.