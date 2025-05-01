Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Choline A conditionally essential nutrient aiding fat metabolism, cell membrane structure, and liver protection; abundant in milk, eggs, and peanuts.

Carnitine A vitamin-like compound necessary for proper fat utilization in the body; commonly found in meats and dairy products.

Lipoic Acid A micronutrient supporting cellular energy generation; present in liver, red meat, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes.

Inositol A plant-derived compound vital for maintaining healthy cell membranes and overall cellular integrity.

Conditionally Essential Nutrient A substance usually synthesized by the body but required from the diet under specific circumstances for optimal health.

Fat Metabolism A physiological process involving the breakdown and utilization of fats for energy and cellular functions.