Overview of the Digestive System definitions Flashcards

Gastrointestinal Tract A 30-foot muscular tube running from mouth to anus, serving as the main passage for food and waste in the digestive system.

Accessory Organs Structures like liver, pancreas, and gallbladder that aid digestion but are not part of the main digestive tube.

Alimentary Canal Another name for the gastrointestinal tract, emphasizing its role as a continuous passage for food.

Mouth Entry point for food and water, initiating both mechanical and chemical digestion.

Esophagus A muscular tube connecting the mouth to the stomach, moving food via peristalsis.

Stomach A muscular, bag-like organ that stores food and breaks it into digestible molecules using acids and enzymes.