Overview of the Digestive System definitions Flashcards

Overview of the Digestive System definitions
  • Gastrointestinal Tract
    A 30-foot muscular tube running from mouth to anus, serving as the main passage for food and waste in the digestive system.
  • Accessory Organs
    Structures like liver, pancreas, and gallbladder that aid digestion but are not part of the main digestive tube.
  • Alimentary Canal
    Another name for the gastrointestinal tract, emphasizing its role as a continuous passage for food.
  • Mouth
    Entry point for food and water, initiating both mechanical and chemical digestion.
  • Esophagus
    A muscular tube connecting the mouth to the stomach, moving food via peristalsis.
  • Stomach
    A muscular, bag-like organ that stores food and breaks it into digestible molecules using acids and enzymes.
  • Small Intestine
    A long, narrow organ where most digestion and nutrient absorption occur.
  • Large Intestine
    A wider tube responsible for water reabsorption and formation of feces from undigested material.
  • Sphincter
    Circular muscle that separates digestive organs and ensures one-way movement of food.
  • Salivary Glands
    Structures that secrete saliva containing enzymes to lubricate and begin chemical digestion of food.
  • Liver
    Largest internal organ, producing bile for fat digestion and processing absorbed nutrients.
  • Gallbladder
    A small pouch storing bile before its release into the small intestine.
  • Pancreas
    An organ producing digestive enzymes and fluids, released into the small intestine to aid digestion.
  • Peristalsis
    A wave-like muscular contraction that propels food through the digestive tract.
  • Bile
    A digestive fluid produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, essential for fat breakdown.