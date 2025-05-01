Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Monosaccharide Single sugar unit serving as a basic building block for larger carbohydrates and a primary energy source for cells.

Disaccharide Carbohydrate composed of two linked monosaccharides, providing quick energy and sweetness in the diet.

Polysaccharide Large carbohydrate made of many monosaccharides, functioning in energy storage or as structural components.

Glucose Primary energy source for most cells, found in fruits, honey, and starch-rich foods; essential for cellular respiration.

Fructose Sweetest natural sugar, commonly found in fruits and honey, often converted to glucose or fat in the liver.

Galactose Sugar present in dairy products, usually consumed as part of lactose and converted to glucose or fat in the liver.