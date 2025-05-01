Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards
Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates definitions
Monosaccharide
Single sugar unit serving as a basic building block for larger carbohydrates and a primary energy source for cells.Disaccharide
Carbohydrate composed of two linked monosaccharides, providing quick energy and sweetness in the diet.Polysaccharide
Large carbohydrate made of many monosaccharides, functioning in energy storage or as structural components.Glucose
Primary energy source for most cells, found in fruits, honey, and starch-rich foods; essential for cellular respiration.Fructose
Sweetest natural sugar, commonly found in fruits and honey, often converted to glucose or fat in the liver.Galactose
Sugar present in dairy products, usually consumed as part of lactose and converted to glucose or fat in the liver.Sucrose
Common table sugar made of glucose and fructose, providing quick energy and significant sweetness.Lactose
Milk sugar composed of glucose and galactose, found in dairy products and essential for infant nutrition.Maltose
Sugar formed from two glucose units, present in beer and starchy foods, and produced during starch digestion.Starch
Plant-based polysaccharide storing glucose, providing slow-release energy; includes amylose and amylopectin forms.Glycogen
Highly branched polysaccharide storing glucose in animals, mainly in liver and muscle, enabling rapid energy release.Fiber
Nondigestible plant polysaccharide promoting digestive health; humans lack enzymes to break it down.Amylose
Linear form of starch, consisting of unbranched chains of glucose units found in plant energy storage.Amylopectin
Branched form of starch, allowing for more rapid glucose release compared to linear starch.Cellular Respiration
Process in which cells extract energy from glucose, supporting vital cellular activities.