Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards

Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates quiz
Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates quiz
What are the two main structural groups of carbohydrates?
The two main structural groups of carbohydrates are simple carbohydrates (sugars) and complex carbohydrates (polysaccharides).What are monosaccharides and give two examples?
Monosaccharides are single sugar units; examples include glucose and fructose.What is the primary function of glucose in the body?
Glucose serves as the primary energy source for most of our cells and is important for cellular respiration.Which monosaccharide is known as fruit sugar and is the sweetest?
Fructose is known as fruit sugar and is the sweetest of the monosaccharides.Where is galactose commonly found in the diet?
Galactose is commonly found in dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese.What are disaccharides and name the three most common ones?
Disaccharides are carbohydrates made of two monosaccharides linked together; the three most common are sucrose, lactose, and maltose.What monosaccharides make up sucrose?
Sucrose is made up of one glucose and one fructose monosaccharide.Which disaccharide is commonly referred to as milk sugar?
Lactose is commonly referred to as milk sugar and is found in milk and dairy products.What is the composition of maltose?
Maltose consists of two glucose monosaccharides linked together.What are polysaccharides and list three examples?
Polysaccharides are long chains of many monosaccharides; examples include starch, glycogen, and fiber.What is the main storage form of glucose in plants?
Starch is the main storage form of glucose in plants.Where is glycogen stored in the human body?
Glycogen is stored in the liver and skeletal muscle tissues.Why is fiber important for human health?
Fiber promotes bowel health and provides other health benefits, although humans cannot digest it.What is the difference between amylose and amylopectin?
Amylose is a linear form of starch, while amylopectin is a branched form of starch.Why must polysaccharides and disaccharides be broken down before absorption?
They must be digested into individual monosaccharides to be absorbed effectively by the body.