Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards

What are the two main structural groups of carbohydrates? The two main structural groups of carbohydrates are simple carbohydrates (sugars) and complex carbohydrates (polysaccharides).

What are monosaccharides and give two examples? Monosaccharides are single sugar units; examples include glucose and fructose.

What is the primary function of glucose in the body? Glucose serves as the primary energy source for most of our cells and is important for cellular respiration.

Which monosaccharide is known as fruit sugar and is the sweetest? Fructose is known as fruit sugar and is the sweetest of the monosaccharides.

Where is galactose commonly found in the diet? Galactose is commonly found in dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese.

What are disaccharides and name the three most common ones? Disaccharides are carbohydrates made of two monosaccharides linked together; the three most common are sucrose, lactose, and maltose.