Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards

Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates quiz

  • What are the two main structural groups of carbohydrates?
    The two main structural groups of carbohydrates are simple carbohydrates (sugars) and complex carbohydrates (polysaccharides).
  • What are monosaccharides and give two examples?
    Monosaccharides are single sugar units; examples include glucose and fructose.
  • What is the primary function of glucose in the body?
    Glucose serves as the primary energy source for most of our cells and is important for cellular respiration.
  • Which monosaccharide is known as fruit sugar and is the sweetest?
    Fructose is known as fruit sugar and is the sweetest of the monosaccharides.
  • Where is galactose commonly found in the diet?
    Galactose is commonly found in dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese.
  • What are disaccharides and name the three most common ones?
    Disaccharides are carbohydrates made of two monosaccharides linked together; the three most common are sucrose, lactose, and maltose.
  • What monosaccharides make up sucrose?
    Sucrose is made up of one glucose and one fructose monosaccharide.
  • Which disaccharide is commonly referred to as milk sugar?
    Lactose is commonly referred to as milk sugar and is found in milk and dairy products.
  • What is the composition of maltose?
    Maltose consists of two glucose monosaccharides linked together.
  • What are polysaccharides and list three examples?
    Polysaccharides are long chains of many monosaccharides; examples include starch, glycogen, and fiber.
  • What is the main storage form of glucose in plants?
    Starch is the main storage form of glucose in plants.
  • Where is glycogen stored in the human body?
    Glycogen is stored in the liver and skeletal muscle tissues.
  • Why is fiber important for human health?
    Fiber promotes bowel health and provides other health benefits, although humans cannot digest it.
  • What is the difference between amylose and amylopectin?
    Amylose is a linear form of starch, while amylopectin is a branched form of starch.
  • Why must polysaccharides and disaccharides be broken down before absorption?
    They must be digested into individual monosaccharides to be absorbed effectively by the body.