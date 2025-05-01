The Gut Microbiome definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gut Microbiome Ecosystem of trillions of mostly bacteria and other microorganisms residing primarily in the large intestine.

Large Intestine Main site in the digestive tract where most gut bacteria reside and ferment undigestible carbohydrates.

Gut Flora Collective term for the living microorganisms, mainly bacteria, inhabiting the intestines.

Fiber Indigestible carbohydrate that reaches the large intestine, serving as a primary food source for gut bacteria.

Fermentation Process by which gut bacteria break down undigestible carbohydrates, producing gases and beneficial compounds.

Vitamin K Nutrient produced in small amounts by gut bacteria, supplementing dietary sources.