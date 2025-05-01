Skip to main content
The Gut Microbiome definitions Flashcards

The Gut Microbiome definitions
  • Gut Microbiome
    Ecosystem of trillions of mostly bacteria and other microorganisms residing primarily in the large intestine.
  • Large Intestine
    Main site in the digestive tract where most gut bacteria reside and ferment undigestible carbohydrates.
  • Gut Flora
    Collective term for the living microorganisms, mainly bacteria, inhabiting the intestines.
  • Fiber
    Indigestible carbohydrate that reaches the large intestine, serving as a primary food source for gut bacteria.
  • Fermentation
    Process by which gut bacteria break down undigestible carbohydrates, producing gases and beneficial compounds.
  • Vitamin K
    Nutrient produced in small amounts by gut bacteria, supplementing dietary sources.
  • B Vitamins
    Group of nutrients partially synthesized by gut bacteria, providing additional health benefits.
  • Prebiotics
    Non-digestible food components, such as certain fibers, that nourish beneficial gut bacteria.
  • Inulin
    Type of prebiotic fiber found in root vegetables, especially favored by gut bacteria.
  • Resistant Starches
    Starches that escape digestion in the small intestine and serve as food for gut bacteria.
  • Probiotics
    Live beneficial bacteria introduced into the gut, often through fermented foods, to support microbiome health.
  • Fermented Foods
    Foods altered by bacterial action, such as yogurt and kimchi, providing live probiotics.
  • Immune Function
    Physiological process supported by a healthy gut microbiome, contributing to reduced inflammation.
  • Inflammation
    Condition in the large intestine that is reduced by the presence of a healthy and diverse gut microbiome.
  • Ecosystem
    Interconnected community of microorganisms in the gut, each playing a role in digestive and immune health.