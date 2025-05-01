The Gut Microbiome quiz Flashcards
Where is the gut microbiome primarily located in the human body?
The gut microbiome is primarily located in the large intestine, also known as the colon.What is another term used to refer to the gut microbiome?
The gut microbiome is also referred to as gut flora.What type of nutrients do gut bacteria primarily ferment in the large intestine?
Gut bacteria primarily ferment undigestible carbohydrates, especially fiber.What are two vitamins produced by the gut microbiome?
The gut microbiome produces vitamin K and some B vitamins.How does the gut microbiome help protect against harmful bacteria?
The gut microbiome inhibits harmful bacteria by occupying space and resources in the large intestine.What is the main benefit of a diverse gut microbiome for the immune system?
A diverse gut microbiome helps reduce inflammation and supports immune function.What are prebiotics and what is their role in gut health?
Prebiotics are foods for gut bacteria, mainly undigestible fibers that help maintain a healthy microbiome.Name a specific type of prebiotic fiber mentioned in the lesson and a food source for it.
Inulin is a prebiotic fiber found especially in root vegetables like onions.What are resistant starches and how do they relate to gut bacteria?
Resistant starches are types of carbohydrates that humans can't digest but gut bacteria can ferment for energy.What are probiotics and how are they introduced into the gut?
Probiotics are beneficial bacteria introduced into the gut through fermented foods.List two examples of fermented foods that are good sources of probiotics.
Yogurt and kimchi are examples of fermented foods rich in probiotics.How does eating fiber benefit the gut microbiome?
Eating fiber provides food for gut bacteria, helping to keep the microbiome healthy and diverse.What is a potential side effect of bacterial fermentation of fiber in the large intestine?
A potential side effect is the production of gas, which is normal and harmless.Why is it important to maintain a variety of bacteria in the gut microbiome?
Maintaining a variety of bacteria supports overall gut health and enhances the benefits to digestion and immunity.What is the difference between prebiotics and probiotics?
Prebiotics are foods that feed beneficial bacteria, while probiotics are live beneficial bacteria consumed through foods.