The Gut Microbiome quiz Flashcards

The Gut Microbiome quiz

The Gut Microbiome quiz
  • Where is the gut microbiome primarily located in the human body?
    The gut microbiome is primarily located in the large intestine, also known as the colon.
  • What is another term used to refer to the gut microbiome?
    The gut microbiome is also referred to as gut flora.
  • What type of nutrients do gut bacteria primarily ferment in the large intestine?
    Gut bacteria primarily ferment undigestible carbohydrates, especially fiber.
  • What are two vitamins produced by the gut microbiome?
    The gut microbiome produces vitamin K and some B vitamins.
  • How does the gut microbiome help protect against harmful bacteria?
    The gut microbiome inhibits harmful bacteria by occupying space and resources in the large intestine.
  • What is the main benefit of a diverse gut microbiome for the immune system?
    A diverse gut microbiome helps reduce inflammation and supports immune function.
  • What are prebiotics and what is their role in gut health?
    Prebiotics are foods for gut bacteria, mainly undigestible fibers that help maintain a healthy microbiome.
  • Name a specific type of prebiotic fiber mentioned in the lesson and a food source for it.
    Inulin is a prebiotic fiber found especially in root vegetables like onions.
  • What are resistant starches and how do they relate to gut bacteria?
    Resistant starches are types of carbohydrates that humans can't digest but gut bacteria can ferment for energy.
  • What are probiotics and how are they introduced into the gut?
    Probiotics are beneficial bacteria introduced into the gut through fermented foods.
  • List two examples of fermented foods that are good sources of probiotics.
    Yogurt and kimchi are examples of fermented foods rich in probiotics.
  • How does eating fiber benefit the gut microbiome?
    Eating fiber provides food for gut bacteria, helping to keep the microbiome healthy and diverse.
  • What is a potential side effect of bacterial fermentation of fiber in the large intestine?
    A potential side effect is the production of gas, which is normal and harmless.
  • Why is it important to maintain a variety of bacteria in the gut microbiome?
    Maintaining a variety of bacteria supports overall gut health and enhances the benefits to digestion and immunity.
  • What is the difference between prebiotics and probiotics?
    Prebiotics are foods that feed beneficial bacteria, while probiotics are live beneficial bacteria consumed through foods.