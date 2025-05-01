The Gut Microbiome quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Where is the gut microbiome primarily located in the human body? The gut microbiome is primarily located in the large intestine, also known as the colon.

What is another term used to refer to the gut microbiome? The gut microbiome is also referred to as gut flora.

What type of nutrients do gut bacteria primarily ferment in the large intestine? Gut bacteria primarily ferment undigestible carbohydrates, especially fiber.

What are two vitamins produced by the gut microbiome? The gut microbiome produces vitamin K and some B vitamins.

How does the gut microbiome help protect against harmful bacteria? The gut microbiome inhibits harmful bacteria by occupying space and resources in the large intestine.

What is the main benefit of a diverse gut microbiome for the immune system? A diverse gut microbiome helps reduce inflammation and supports immune function.