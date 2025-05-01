Three Guides to a Healthful Diet quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the main purpose of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)? The DGAs are designed to help Americans make healthier food choices and improve overall health through general dietary recommendations.

Which government agency is responsible for publishing the Dietary Guidelines for Americans? The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) publishes the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

How often are the Dietary Guidelines for Americans updated? They are updated every five years, in years ending in zero or five.

What is the main focus of the MyPlate initiative? MyPlate encourages people to focus on food groups and portion sizes to construct a nutritious plate.

What are Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) designed to provide? DRIs provide scientifically established, specific nutrient values for optimal health.

Who publishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)? The National Academy of Science, Health and Medical Division, an independent organization, publishes the DRIs.