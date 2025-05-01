Three Guides to a Healthful Diet quiz Flashcards
What is the main purpose of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)?
The DGAs are designed to help Americans make healthier food choices and improve overall health through general dietary recommendations.Which government agency is responsible for publishing the Dietary Guidelines for Americans?
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) publishes the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.How often are the Dietary Guidelines for Americans updated?
They are updated every five years, in years ending in zero or five.What is the main focus of the MyPlate initiative?
MyPlate encourages people to focus on food groups and portion sizes to construct a nutritious plate.What are Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) designed to provide?
DRIs provide scientifically established, specific nutrient values for optimal health.Who publishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)?
The National Academy of Science, Health and Medical Division, an independent organization, publishes the DRIs.For whom are the DRIs primarily intended?
DRIs are mainly intended for policymakers, nutritionists, scientists, and the federal government, rather than the general public.What type of information do DRIs provide?
DRIs provide very specific recommended values for nutrients and calories, organized in detailed tables.What are some common abbreviations found in the DRIs?
Common abbreviations include RDA, AI, CDRR, EAR, AMDR, and EER.Who regulates food labels in the United States?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates food labels.What is the purpose of the Nutrition Facts panel on food labels?
The Nutrition Facts panel provides specific values for nutrients in a food and helps consumers compare products.What does the percent daily value on a food label represent?
It shows the percentage of a nutrient provided by a serving of food, based on a 2,000 calorie diet.Which nutritional guide informs the percent daily values on food labels?
The percent daily values are largely based on the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs).How should consumers use the percent daily value on food labels?
Consumers should use it as a general guide to determine if a food is high or low in a nutrient, rather than trying to total exactly 100%.What are the three main resources for nutritional guidelines discussed in this lesson?
The three main resources are the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs), and food labels.