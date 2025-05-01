Using Energy to Fuel Exercise definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise definitions

Using Energy to Fuel Exercise definitions
  • Adenosine Triphosphate
    A molecule with three phosphate groups that stores and releases energy for cellular processes like muscle contraction.
  • ATP CP System
    An anaerobic energy pathway using creatine phosphate to rapidly regenerate ATP for short, intense activity.
  • Glycolysis
    An anaerobic process breaking down glucose into pyruvate, yielding a small, quick supply of ATP.
  • Aerobic System
    An oxygen-dependent pathway producing large amounts of ATP from carbohydrates and fats during prolonged activity.
  • Creatine Phosphate
    A high-energy compound stored in muscles, donating a phosphate to ADP for rapid ATP regeneration.
  • Adenosine Diphosphate
    A molecule formed when ATP loses a phosphate group, ready to be converted back to ATP.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical group transferred between molecules, central to ATP's energy storage and release.
  • Anaerobic System
    An energy pathway operating without oxygen, providing quick but limited ATP for short-duration activities.
  • Aerobic Metabolism
    A process using oxygen to convert nutrients into large amounts of ATP, supporting sustained exercise.
  • Pyruvate
    A product of glycolysis that can enter aerobic metabolism or convert to lactate under anaerobic conditions.
  • Lactate
    A molecule produced from pyruvate during anaerobic metabolism, which can be recycled into glucose by the liver.
  • Glucose
    A carbohydrate broken down during glycolysis to provide energy for muscle activity.
  • Carbohydrates
    Nutrients serving as a primary fuel source for both anaerobic and aerobic energy systems, especially at higher intensities.
  • Fats
    Nutrients metabolized aerobically, providing sustained energy during low-intensity, long-duration exercise.
  • Muscle Contraction
    A biological process powered by ATP, enabling movement and exercise.