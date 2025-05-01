Using Energy to Fuel Exercise definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Adenosine Triphosphate A molecule with three phosphate groups that stores and releases energy for cellular processes like muscle contraction.

ATP CP System An anaerobic energy pathway using creatine phosphate to rapidly regenerate ATP for short, intense activity.

Glycolysis An anaerobic process breaking down glucose into pyruvate, yielding a small, quick supply of ATP.

Aerobic System An oxygen-dependent pathway producing large amounts of ATP from carbohydrates and fats during prolonged activity.

Creatine Phosphate A high-energy compound stored in muscles, donating a phosphate to ADP for rapid ATP regeneration.

Adenosine Diphosphate A molecule formed when ATP loses a phosphate group, ready to be converted back to ATP.