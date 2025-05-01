Using Energy to Fuel Exercise quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary molecule used by cells to store and transfer energy for exercise? Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the primary molecule used by cells to store and transfer energy for exercise.

What happens when a phosphate group is removed from ATP? When a phosphate group is removed from ATP, it forms ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and releases energy that can power biological processes like muscle contraction.

Name the three ATP-generating energy systems used during exercise. The three ATP-generating energy systems are the ATP CP system, glycolysis, and the aerobic system.

Which ATP-generating system is the fastest at producing ATP? The ATP CP system is the fastest at producing ATP.

During what duration of activity is the ATP CP system the primary energy source? The ATP CP system is the primary energy source during the first 15 seconds of activity.

What is the main limitation of the ATP CP system? The ATP CP system produces the least amount of ATP and is limited by the small amount of creatine phosphate stored in muscles.