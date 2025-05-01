Using Energy to Fuel Exercise quiz Flashcards
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is the primary molecule used by cells to store and transfer energy for exercise?
Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the primary molecule used by cells to store and transfer energy for exercise.What happens when a phosphate group is removed from ATP?
When a phosphate group is removed from ATP, it forms ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and releases energy that can power biological processes like muscle contraction.Name the three ATP-generating energy systems used during exercise.
The three ATP-generating energy systems are the ATP CP system, glycolysis, and the aerobic system.Which ATP-generating system is the fastest at producing ATP?
The ATP CP system is the fastest at producing ATP.During what duration of activity is the ATP CP system the primary energy source?
The ATP CP system is the primary energy source during the first 15 seconds of activity.What is the main limitation of the ATP CP system?
The ATP CP system produces the least amount of ATP and is limited by the small amount of creatine phosphate stored in muscles.How long can glycolysis serve as the primary energy source during exercise?
Glycolysis is the primary energy source for activities lasting between about 15 seconds and 3 minutes.What is the main substrate for glycolysis and what are its products?
Glucose is the main substrate for glycolysis, which produces two molecules of pyruvate and two ATP.Which energy system produces the most ATP and when is it primarily used?
The aerobic system produces the most ATP and is primarily used for activities lasting longer than 3 minutes.What are the preferred fuel sources for the aerobic system at different exercise intensities?
Fats are the preferred fuel source during low-intensity aerobic activity, while carbohydrates are preferred during higher-intensity aerobic activity.How many ATP molecules can be produced from one glucose molecule during aerobic metabolism?
Aerobic metabolism can produce between 36 and 38 ATP molecules from one glucose molecule.What happens to pyruvate in the absence of oxygen?
In the absence of oxygen, pyruvate is converted to lactate during anaerobic metabolism.What is the fate of lactate produced during anaerobic metabolism?
Lactate can travel through the blood to the liver, where it can be converted back into glucose to support continued muscle activity.Do the three ATP-generating systems work independently or together during exercise?
All three ATP-generating systems work simultaneously, with one serving as the primary source depending on the activity's duration and intensity.How much readily available ATP do muscle cells have at any given moment?
Muscle cells have enough readily available ATP to power about one to three seconds of muscle activity.