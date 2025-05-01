Skip to main content
What is Nutrition definitions Flashcards

What is Nutrition definitions
  • Nutrition
    A scientific field focused on how dietary intake influences health, encompassing both food composition and the body's complex biological responses.
  • Nutritious Diet
    A pattern of eating that optimizes health by providing beneficial effects on well-being, energy, and disease prevention.
  • Deficiency
    A state resulting from insufficient intake of essential nutrients, often leading to specific health problems or diseases.
  • Obesity
    A chronic health condition characterized by excessive body fat, frequently linked to dietary habits and increased disease risk.
  • Chronic Disease
    A long-term health condition, such as diabetes or heart disease, often associated with persistent dietary imbalances.
  • Well-being
    A holistic state reflecting physical, mental, and emotional health, strongly influenced by dietary choices.
  • Energy Levels
    The capacity for physical and mental activity, directly affected by the quality and composition of one's diet.
  • Food Choice
    The selection of what to eat, shaped by factors like cost, culture, convenience, taste, and social influences.
  • Culture
    Shared traditions and practices that influence dietary habits and food preferences within a community.
  • Convenience
    The ease and speed with which food can be obtained or prepared, often impacting dietary decisions.
  • Taste Preference
    An individual's unique likes and dislikes regarding flavors, which significantly guide food selection.
  • Social Influence
    The impact of peers, family, and societal trends on personal eating habits and food choices.
  • Nutritional Needs
    The specific requirements for nutrients necessary to maintain health, varying by individual and life stage.
  • Rickets
    A bone disorder in children caused by inadequate vitamin D, leading to skeletal deformities.
  • Nutrition Label
    A standardized panel on food packaging providing information about nutrient content to guide healthier choices.