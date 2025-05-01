What is Nutrition definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nutrition A scientific field focused on how dietary intake influences health, encompassing both food composition and the body's complex biological responses.

Nutritious Diet A pattern of eating that optimizes health by providing beneficial effects on well-being, energy, and disease prevention.

Deficiency A state resulting from insufficient intake of essential nutrients, often leading to specific health problems or diseases.

Obesity A chronic health condition characterized by excessive body fat, frequently linked to dietary habits and increased disease risk.

Chronic Disease A long-term health condition, such as diabetes or heart disease, often associated with persistent dietary imbalances.

Well-being A holistic state reflecting physical, mental, and emotional health, strongly influenced by dietary choices.