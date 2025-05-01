What is Nutrition definitions Flashcards
What is Nutrition definitions
Nutrition
A scientific field focused on how dietary intake influences health, encompassing both food composition and the body's complex biological responses.Nutritious Diet
A pattern of eating that optimizes health by providing beneficial effects on well-being, energy, and disease prevention.Deficiency
A state resulting from insufficient intake of essential nutrients, often leading to specific health problems or diseases.Obesity
A chronic health condition characterized by excessive body fat, frequently linked to dietary habits and increased disease risk.Chronic Disease
A long-term health condition, such as diabetes or heart disease, often associated with persistent dietary imbalances.Well-being
A holistic state reflecting physical, mental, and emotional health, strongly influenced by dietary choices.Energy Levels
The capacity for physical and mental activity, directly affected by the quality and composition of one's diet.Food Choice
The selection of what to eat, shaped by factors like cost, culture, convenience, taste, and social influences.Culture
Shared traditions and practices that influence dietary habits and food preferences within a community.Convenience
The ease and speed with which food can be obtained or prepared, often impacting dietary decisions.Taste Preference
An individual's unique likes and dislikes regarding flavors, which significantly guide food selection.Social Influence
The impact of peers, family, and societal trends on personal eating habits and food choices.Nutritional Needs
The specific requirements for nutrients necessary to maintain health, varying by individual and life stage.Rickets
A bone disorder in children caused by inadequate vitamin D, leading to skeletal deformities.Nutrition Label
A standardized panel on food packaging providing information about nutrient content to guide healthier choices.