What is Nutrition exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What is nutrition? The science that studies how the food we eat affects our health.

Nutritious diet A diet that maximizes our health.

Why is nutrition considered a complex science? Because it involves the complex interactions between food's chemical makeup, the human body, and individual food choices.

Name a disease caused by vitamin D deficiency. Rickets.

Definition of food An incredibly complex mix of chemical compounds consumed for nourishment.

List three major chronic diseases linked to nutrition. Obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.