What is Nutrition exam Flashcards

What is Nutrition exam
  • What is nutrition?
    The science that studies how the food we eat affects our health.
  • Nutritious diet
    A diet that maximizes our health.
  • Why is nutrition considered a complex science?
    Because it involves the complex interactions between food's chemical makeup, the human body, and individual food choices.
  • Name a disease caused by vitamin D deficiency.
    Rickets.
  • Definition of food
    An incredibly complex mix of chemical compounds consumed for nourishment.
  • List three major chronic diseases linked to nutrition.
    Obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.
  • How does culture influence food choices?
    Culture shapes dietary habits and the types of foods people commonly eat.
  • Convenience
    The ease and speed with which food can be obtained and prepared, influencing food choices.
  • What role does nutrition play in public health?
    It helps prevent deficiencies, manage chronic diseases, and improve overall well-being.
  • Taste preference
    An individual's personal likes and dislikes regarding flavors, which strongly influence food choices.
  • How can reading nutrition labels influence food choices?
    It helps individuals select more nutritious foods by providing information about nutrient content.
  • Why is understanding food cost important in nutrition?
    Because cost can limit or expand the range of foods people can afford to eat.
  • Habit
    A regular practice or routine, such as eating certain foods at specific times.
  • What is the relationship between nutrition and energy levels?
    Good nutrition supports higher energy levels and overall fitness.
  • Social influence
    The impact that friends, family, and social settings have on what and how much we eat.
  • How does emotion affect food choices?
    Emotions can drive people to eat certain foods for comfort or happiness.
  • Why is nutrition considered a relatively new science?
    Because it is still evolving and new discoveries are continually being made.
  • What is the importance of considering personal preferences in nutrition?
    Personal preferences affect adherence to dietary recommendations and overall diet quality.
  • Chronic disease
    A long-term health condition, such as diabetes or heart disease, often influenced by nutrition.
  • How do trends impact food choices?
    Trends can lead people to try new foods or diets based on popularity or social media influence.
  • Deficiency
    A lack of an essential nutrient in the diet, which can lead to health problems.
  • What factors must be considered when recommending a nutritious diet?
    Cost, culture, convenience, taste, personal preferences, and nutritional needs.
  • Obesity
    A condition characterized by excessive body fat, often linked to poor nutrition.
  • How does nutrition affect mood?
    Proper nutrition can improve mood and mental well-being.
  • Acute health problem
    A health issue that arises suddenly and is often short-term, sometimes caused by nutritional imbalances.
  • Why is it important to balance nutrition with other factors like taste and culture?
    Because a diet must be practical and enjoyable to be sustainable and effective.
  • Fitness
    A state of physical health and strength, supported by good nutrition.
  • What is the main goal of studying nutrition?
    To understand how food choices impact health and to promote well-being.