What is Nutrition exam Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/28
What is nutrition?
The science that studies how the food we eat affects our health.Nutritious diet
A diet that maximizes our health.Why is nutrition considered a complex science?
Because it involves the complex interactions between food's chemical makeup, the human body, and individual food choices.Name a disease caused by vitamin D deficiency.
Rickets.Definition of food
An incredibly complex mix of chemical compounds consumed for nourishment.List three major chronic diseases linked to nutrition.
Obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.How does culture influence food choices?
Culture shapes dietary habits and the types of foods people commonly eat.Convenience
The ease and speed with which food can be obtained and prepared, influencing food choices.What role does nutrition play in public health?
It helps prevent deficiencies, manage chronic diseases, and improve overall well-being.Taste preference
An individual's personal likes and dislikes regarding flavors, which strongly influence food choices.How can reading nutrition labels influence food choices?
It helps individuals select more nutritious foods by providing information about nutrient content.Why is understanding food cost important in nutrition?
Because cost can limit or expand the range of foods people can afford to eat.Habit
A regular practice or routine, such as eating certain foods at specific times.What is the relationship between nutrition and energy levels?
Good nutrition supports higher energy levels and overall fitness.Social influence
The impact that friends, family, and social settings have on what and how much we eat.How does emotion affect food choices?
Emotions can drive people to eat certain foods for comfort or happiness.Why is nutrition considered a relatively new science?
Because it is still evolving and new discoveries are continually being made.What is the importance of considering personal preferences in nutrition?
Personal preferences affect adherence to dietary recommendations and overall diet quality.Chronic disease
A long-term health condition, such as diabetes or heart disease, often influenced by nutrition.How do trends impact food choices?
Trends can lead people to try new foods or diets based on popularity or social media influence.Deficiency
A lack of an essential nutrient in the diet, which can lead to health problems.What factors must be considered when recommending a nutritious diet?
Cost, culture, convenience, taste, personal preferences, and nutritional needs.Obesity
A condition characterized by excessive body fat, often linked to poor nutrition.How does nutrition affect mood?
Proper nutrition can improve mood and mental well-being.Acute health problem
A health issue that arises suddenly and is often short-term, sometimes caused by nutritional imbalances.Why is it important to balance nutrition with other factors like taste and culture?
Because a diet must be practical and enjoyable to be sustainable and effective.Fitness
A state of physical health and strength, supported by good nutrition.What is the main goal of studying nutrition?
To understand how food choices impact health and to promote well-being.