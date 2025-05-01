Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

What is Nutrition quiz Flashcards

What is Nutrition quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • How is nutrition defined as a science?
    Nutrition is the science that studies how the food we eat affects our health.
  • Why is nutrition considered a complex science?
    Nutrition is complex because it involves understanding the intricate interactions between the diverse chemical compounds in food, the human body's biology, and the reasons behind our food choices.
  • What makes food itself complex in the study of nutrition?
    Food is an incredibly complex mix of chemical compounds, making it challenging to determine its exact effects on health.
  • Why is the human body a complicating factor in nutrition science?
    The human body is a complex biological system, and understanding how it interacts with food adds to the complexity of nutrition.
  • What are some reasons people choose the foods they eat?
    People choose foods based on cost, habit, time and convenience, culture, emotion, trends, taste preference, and social influence.
  • How is a 'nutritious diet' defined in this course?
    A nutritious diet is broadly defined as a diet that maximizes our health.
  • What role does nutrition play in preventing health problems?
    Nutrition helps prevent specific deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances that can lead to acute or chronic health problems.
  • Give an example of a disease caused by a nutritional deficiency.
    Rickets is a disease caused by a vitamin D deficiency, leading to bone deformation.
  • Which major diseases are directly linked to nutrition?
    Heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes are major diseases with clear and direct links to nutrition.
  • How does nutrition affect general well-being and fitness?
    Nutrition is linked to energy levels, mood, and strength, all of which contribute to overall well-being and fitness.
  • Why must we consider factors like taste and culture when recommending diets?
    If a diet does not align with someone's taste, culture, cost, or convenience, it is unlikely to be followed, regardless of its nutritional value.
  • How can nutrition labels influence our food choices?
    Reading nutrition labels can help us make more nutritious food choices by providing information about the food's content.
  • What is the relationship between nutrition and chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes?
    Nutrition plays a vital role in managing and preventing chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.
  • Why is understanding the reasons behind food choices important in nutrition?
    Understanding why people choose certain foods helps address their nutritional needs more effectively.
  • How does social influence affect our eating habits?
    Social influence can lead us to eat different foods when we are with others compared to when we are alone.