What is Nutrition quiz Flashcards

How is nutrition defined as a science?
Nutrition is the science that studies how the food we eat affects our health.Why is nutrition considered a complex science?
Nutrition is complex because it involves understanding the intricate interactions between the diverse chemical compounds in food, the human body's biology, and the reasons behind our food choices.What makes food itself complex in the study of nutrition?
Food is an incredibly complex mix of chemical compounds, making it challenging to determine its exact effects on health.Why is the human body a complicating factor in nutrition science?
The human body is a complex biological system, and understanding how it interacts with food adds to the complexity of nutrition.What are some reasons people choose the foods they eat?
People choose foods based on cost, habit, time and convenience, culture, emotion, trends, taste preference, and social influence.How is a 'nutritious diet' defined in this course?
A nutritious diet is broadly defined as a diet that maximizes our health.What role does nutrition play in preventing health problems?
Nutrition helps prevent specific deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances that can lead to acute or chronic health problems.Give an example of a disease caused by a nutritional deficiency.
Rickets is a disease caused by a vitamin D deficiency, leading to bone deformation.Which major diseases are directly linked to nutrition?
Heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes are major diseases with clear and direct links to nutrition.How does nutrition affect general well-being and fitness?
Nutrition is linked to energy levels, mood, and strength, all of which contribute to overall well-being and fitness.Why must we consider factors like taste and culture when recommending diets?
If a diet does not align with someone's taste, culture, cost, or convenience, it is unlikely to be followed, regardless of its nutritional value.How can nutrition labels influence our food choices?
Reading nutrition labels can help us make more nutritious food choices by providing information about the food's content.What is the relationship between nutrition and chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes?
Nutrition plays a vital role in managing and preventing chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.Why is understanding the reasons behind food choices important in nutrition?
Understanding why people choose certain foods helps address their nutritional needs more effectively.How does social influence affect our eating habits?
Social influence can lead us to eat different foods when we are with others compared to when we are alone.