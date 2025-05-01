What is Nutrition quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

How is nutrition defined as a science? Nutrition is the science that studies how the food we eat affects our health.

Why is nutrition considered a complex science? Nutrition is complex because it involves understanding the intricate interactions between the diverse chemical compounds in food, the human body's biology, and the reasons behind our food choices.

What makes food itself complex in the study of nutrition? Food is an incredibly complex mix of chemical compounds, making it challenging to determine its exact effects on health.

Why is the human body a complicating factor in nutrition science? The human body is a complex biological system, and understanding how it interacts with food adds to the complexity of nutrition.

What are some reasons people choose the foods they eat? People choose foods based on cost, habit, time and convenience, culture, emotion, trends, taste preference, and social influence.

How is a 'nutritious diet' defined in this course? A nutritious diet is broadly defined as a diet that maximizes our health.