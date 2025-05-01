Skip to main content
Why do we need Lipids? definitions Flashcards

  • Lipids
    A broad group of molecules including fats, essential for energy storage, insulation, cell structure, and nutrient transport.
  • Fats
    A type of lipid providing dense energy, insulation, organ protection, and enhancing food flavor and satiety.
  • Adipose Tissue
    A body tissue storing fat, insulating the body, and cushioning organs against physical damage.
  • Energy Density
    A measure of calories provided per gram of a nutrient, with fats offering more than double that of carbohydrates or proteins.
  • AMDR
    A recommended range for macronutrient intake, suggesting fats comprise 20-35% of daily energy.
  • Cell Membrane
    A structure formed by phospholipids, controlling the movement of substances into and out of cells.
  • Cholesterol
    A lipid serving as a precursor for vitamin D, bile, and hormones such as testosterone and estrogen.
  • Phospholipids
    Molecules forming the main component of cell membranes, crucial for cellular structure and function.
  • Visceral Fat
    Fat stored around internal organs, providing cushioning and protection from physical impact.
  • Satiety
    A feeling of fullness after eating, often enhanced by the presence of fats in foods.
  • Fat-Soluble Vitamins
    Nutrients such as vitamins A, D, E, and K, which require lipids for absorption and transport in the body.
  • Bile
    A digestive fluid derived from cholesterol, aiding in the breakdown and absorption of dietary fats.
  • Testosterone
    A sex hormone synthesized from cholesterol, important for reproductive and other physiological functions.
  • Estrogen
    A hormone derived from cholesterol, playing a key role in female reproductive health.
  • Texture
    A sensory property of food influenced by fats, contributing to crispiness and mouthfeel.