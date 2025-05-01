Why do we need Lipids? definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lipids A broad group of molecules including fats, essential for energy storage, insulation, cell structure, and nutrient transport.

Fats A type of lipid providing dense energy, insulation, organ protection, and enhancing food flavor and satiety.

Adipose Tissue A body tissue storing fat, insulating the body, and cushioning organs against physical damage.

Energy Density A measure of calories provided per gram of a nutrient, with fats offering more than double that of carbohydrates or proteins.

AMDR A recommended range for macronutrient intake, suggesting fats comprise 20-35% of daily energy.

Cell Membrane A structure formed by phospholipids, controlling the movement of substances into and out of cells.