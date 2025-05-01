Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Why do we need Lipids? quiz Flashcards

Why do we need Lipids? quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What percentage of your total daily energy intake should come from fats according to nutrition experts?
    Fats should make up 20-35% of your total daily energy intake.
  • How many kilocalories of energy does fat provide per gram?
    Fat provides 9 kilocalories of energy per gram.
  • Why are fats considered an important energy source for the body?
    Fats are energy dense, providing more than double the energy per gram compared to carbohydrates and proteins.
  • What is the function of adipose tissue in relation to fat?
    Adipose tissue stores fat and can expand greatly to accommodate more fat, allowing for nearly unlimited fat storage.
  • How does fat help insulate the body?
    Adipose tissue under the skin acts as insulation, helping to keep the body warm in cold environments.
  • What role does visceral fat play in the body?
    Visceral fat surrounds and cushions organs, protecting them from damage.
  • What is the role of phospholipids in cells?
    Phospholipids form cell membranes, which regulate the passage of materials into and out of cells.
  • How is cholesterol important for the body beyond being a component of cell membranes?
    Cholesterol serves as a precursor for vitamin D, bile, and sex hormones like testosterone and estrogen.
  • Which vitamins require lipids for their absorption and transport?
    Fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K require lipids for their digestion, absorption, and transport in the blood.
  • How do fats contribute to the sensory qualities of food?
    Fats enhance the flavor, texture, and satiety (fullness) of foods, often creating a crispy texture.
  • Why is it important to consume fats healthfully and in appropriate amounts?
    Consuming fats healthfully supports their vital functions in the body and helps maintain overall well-being.
  • What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for fats?
    The AMDR for fats is 20-35% of total daily energy intake.
  • Why do organs like the heart and liver prefer fat as a fuel source?
    Fats provide a dense and efficient energy source that these organs can use for their high energy needs.
  • How does the body's capacity to store fat compare to its capacity to store glycogen?
    The body can store fat in a practically unlimited fashion, unlike the limited storage capacity for glycogen.
  • List three vital functions of fats in the body besides energy storage.
    Fats insulate the body, protect organs, and form cell membranes.