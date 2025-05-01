Why do we need Lipids? quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of your total daily energy intake should come from fats according to nutrition experts? Fats should make up 20-35% of your total daily energy intake.

How many kilocalories of energy does fat provide per gram? Fat provides 9 kilocalories of energy per gram.

Why are fats considered an important energy source for the body? Fats are energy dense, providing more than double the energy per gram compared to carbohydrates and proteins.

What is the function of adipose tissue in relation to fat? Adipose tissue stores fat and can expand greatly to accommodate more fat, allowing for nearly unlimited fat storage.

How does fat help insulate the body? Adipose tissue under the skin acts as insulation, helping to keep the body warm in cold environments.

What role does visceral fat play in the body? Visceral fat surrounds and cushions organs, protecting them from damage.