Why do we need Lipids? quiz Flashcards
Why do we need Lipids? quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What percentage of your total daily energy intake should come from fats according to nutrition experts?
Fats should make up 20-35% of your total daily energy intake.How many kilocalories of energy does fat provide per gram?
Fat provides 9 kilocalories of energy per gram.Why are fats considered an important energy source for the body?
Fats are energy dense, providing more than double the energy per gram compared to carbohydrates and proteins.What is the function of adipose tissue in relation to fat?
Adipose tissue stores fat and can expand greatly to accommodate more fat, allowing for nearly unlimited fat storage.How does fat help insulate the body?
Adipose tissue under the skin acts as insulation, helping to keep the body warm in cold environments.What role does visceral fat play in the body?
Visceral fat surrounds and cushions organs, protecting them from damage.What is the role of phospholipids in cells?
Phospholipids form cell membranes, which regulate the passage of materials into and out of cells.How is cholesterol important for the body beyond being a component of cell membranes?
Cholesterol serves as a precursor for vitamin D, bile, and sex hormones like testosterone and estrogen.Which vitamins require lipids for their absorption and transport?
Fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K require lipids for their digestion, absorption, and transport in the blood.How do fats contribute to the sensory qualities of food?
Fats enhance the flavor, texture, and satiety (fullness) of foods, often creating a crispy texture.Why is it important to consume fats healthfully and in appropriate amounts?
Consuming fats healthfully supports their vital functions in the body and helps maintain overall well-being.What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for fats?
The AMDR for fats is 20-35% of total daily energy intake.Why do organs like the heart and liver prefer fat as a fuel source?
Fats provide a dense and efficient energy source that these organs can use for their high energy needs.How does the body's capacity to store fat compare to its capacity to store glycogen?
The body can store fat in a practically unlimited fashion, unlike the limited storage capacity for glycogen.List three vital functions of fats in the body besides energy storage.
Fats insulate the body, protect organs, and form cell membranes.