Why Amino Acids Exist as Zwitterions

up to this point. We've been representing amino acids as thes neutral structures. But it turns out that at physiological pH, meaning the pH inside of your body, these amino acids don't usually look neutral. They're usually charged. So how are we going to know what types of charges to place on them? Well, that's what we're gonna focus on in this video when we talk about the acid base properties of amino acids. So at physiological pH, which is around, you know, people say seven, but it's actually like 7.4. If you're if you're Ph. Seven, you're gonna be in the hospital. That's not good. You need to be, Ah, little bit basic. 7.4 is the body's pH. And at that pH amino acids exist in this state called sweeter ions. You've probably heard the words Twitter iron before. Maybe not, but what it means is just It's a net neutral molecule with separation of charges. Let's write that in separation of charges. So that means that overall, the net charge is zero. But there's a positive and the negative or multiple positives and multiple negatives that all cancel out. Okay, so why does it exist like that because it's counterintuitive, like this is the actual equilibrium. What it looks like the amino acid starts off the way that we drew it, that we've been doing it this whole time. It has a regular car books like acid. It has a regular mean, and then at physiological pH, the equilibrium shifts so that you get an an eye on on the, uh oh, and a cat ion on the positive. If you think about it from chemistry perspective, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense at first, because you always are taught to think that the neutral structure is the most stable. So wouldn't it be more stable for it to stay over in that side, then for it to spontaneously turn into this? Why would charges be a good thing? Why would it want to look like this? Well, the explanation goes back all the way back to our acid base chemistry in organic chemistry, and in a topic called determining acid based equilibrium, we learned that the side of a equilibrium that is favored is the one with the highest peak. A. So we learned. If you have an acid base reaction the side with the has the acid with the highest peak. A is gonna be the weakest acid, and that's gonna be the one that's the most favored. Well, that's what's happening here because it turns out that all that's happening is that this hydrogen, which I'm highlighting in red and I'm also gonna highlighting yellow, is moving locations. It's getting off of the O and instead it's joining this nitrogen as being one of the three h is on that nitrogen. So it's basically moving over. Okay, if you were to think of it as a mechanism, the end is actually grabbing the H and giving electrons to the oh, does that kind of makes sense? Well, why would that so why would that make sense? Well, because that hydrogen has to choose which acid does it wanna be on? Does it want to be on a carb oxalic acid, which is a pretty steep, you know, which is a pretty moderate, decently strong acid? Or does it want to be on an ammonium, which isn't as strong of Nassib going back to organic chemistry? Do you guys remember the PKK that we memorize for carb oxalic acids? It was around five. Okay. And it turns out that amino acids are a little bit more city because they have extra groups around like nitrogen that stabilize the anti on. So actually, the P K A of most carb oxalic acids in amino acids is around two. So it's right that in the PK is roughly two of that hydrogen. Okay, once the hydrogen moves over and joins the nitrogen we learned in organic chemistry one that a nitrogen with a positive charge 10 some of p k of around 10. Okay. And actually turns out that that we're very close. It's usually around nine for amino acids. So basically the hydrogen has a choice. Does it stay on the acid that has a PK of two? Or does it move to the acid with the PKK of nine? And the answer is clear. From our acid based equilibrium video, you pick the side with the highest peak A. So that's why the hydrogen doesn't wanna be over here. It prefers to be over here because it wants to be on the acid with the highest peak. A. Because that's gonna be the one that's the most favorite. It's the weakest acid. So that is why that's the chemistry explanation for why amino acids exist in sweeter islands. Okay, so how are we going to know what types of whether it ends to draw? And it turns out that the ph differences in the PH will actually change the charges. So how we're going to do that? We're gonna find out in the next video when you talk about predominant forms.

