Predicting Predominant Form of Lysine

So let's write in r P. K s. This one PK one was 2.18 This one was 8.95 And then finally the sun was 10.53 Also notice that I didn't include any hydrogen because the hydrogen, they're going to depend on the charge. Okay, so let's just go PK by PK. Okay, so the first one. So remember, the pH is 8.5. So for PK one is ph less than or greater than 2.18 It's greater than right. So pH is greater than PK one. Does that make sense? And I'm just gonna write in the numbers. Just you guys can see Ph is 8.5. PK one is 2.18 Which one's bigger? Ph. Right. So what does that mean? Well, when the pH is greater, that means protein ated. Well, no, that means deep rotated, right. We have to look at our rules. Deep protein ated predominates, right? Let's just make sure deep when it's greater deep rotated predominates, right? Because it's basic. So I'm gonna put here deep protein needed. And for this speedy protein aided, that means it needs a negative charge. Cool. So we figured out the first charge already. Awesome. So let's look at the next one. So is the pH greater than or less than P K two? It's actually less than right because P K two is 8.95 So in this case, pH is less than P K two. And once again just toe make it really clear what I'm saying is that 8.5 is a lower number than 8.95 Correct? So since it's lower, that means that it's more acidic. That means protein ated predominates. All right, let me avoid writing over the life seen. Okay, so that means that the protein aid form of this mean is NH three positive, right? So, actually, we've got ours with her eye on a to this ph 8.5. We've got ours Witter ion, by the way, I could have already known that because 8.5 is in between the two ph is PKS, right? Remember we said any pH that's between the two p. K. S will form the Twitter. I am so 8.5 makes sense that it does. Then finally, 10.53 So pH is less than Piquet a three. And just to be super clear, that means that 8.5 is less than the number 10.53 right? So since it's less, I mean, it's more acidic, which means that the protein ated form should predominate, and the protein ated form of a mean is an NH three. So that means that this should also be N H three positive. Cool. So now we figured out the predominant form at this specific pH. What is the Net charge? Well, the net charge is just summing all the charges. So I have two positives and one negative. So that means that net charge is equal to one positive. Okay? Or you could just put a bracket around and just say that it's positive. Okay, cool. So now you guys get the fact that predominant forms aren't just with the backbone. You also may have to include the side chain, and you may need to memorize your PKK's for the seven invisible amino acids if your professor wants you to. But for right now, we'll just be looking at the reference sheet every time. Okay, so let's go ahead and move on to the next video

