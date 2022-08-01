Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesOrganic Chemistry Reactions

Recognizing Addition Reactions.

Johnny Betancourt
252
1
Was this helpful?
addition is the opposite of elimination. The same way that you would say, like multiplication and division are opposites addition and elimination or opposites Addition also always gets its own chapter. So these are things that we're going to spend a lot of time on later in the semester. I'm just giving you a glimpse right now. And what we do for addition is we take one pie bond and you guessed it. We just do the opposite. So we make two Sigma Bonds. Okay, So all you need to feel to do for the sake of this chapter is just recognize these. Just look at it and say, Oh, that's in addition, reaction. That's a substitution. Okay, later on, we'll spend an entire chapter on each of these reactions, and you guys will actually be able to understand what's going on.
00:29
What you need to know about types of chemical reactions.
Johnny Betancourt
543
2
02:43
Recognizing Acid-Base Reactions.
Johnny Betancourt
520
5
9
01:34
Recognizing Substitution Reactions.
Johnny Betancourt
401
3
4
00:40
Recognizing Elimination Reactions.
Johnny Betancourt
341
1
2
00:38
Recognizing Addition Reactions.
Johnny Betancourt
252
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.