Recognizing Addition Reactions.

addition is the opposite of elimination. The same way that you would say, like multiplication and division are opposites addition and elimination or opposites Addition also always gets its own chapter. So these are things that we're going to spend a lot of time on later in the semester. I'm just giving you a glimpse right now. And what we do for addition is we take one pie bond and you guessed it. We just do the opposite. So we make two Sigma Bonds. Okay, So all you need to feel to do for the sake of this chapter is just recognize these. Just look at it and say, Oh, that's in addition, reaction. That's a substitution. Okay, later on, we'll spend an entire chapter on each of these reactions, and you guys will actually be able to understand what's going on.

