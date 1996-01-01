Hydrohalogenation Practice Problems
Identify the products formed between the given alkene and HBr and provide the mechanism of the reaction.
Determine the product(s) of the reaction below. Draw both enantiomers in case a racemic mixture is formed.
Provide an alkene that will only generate the given alkyl halide after reaction with a suitable hydrohalic acid. Disregard stereochemistry.
Determine the products obtained when the given alkene is reacted with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl.
Which do you think will react with HBr more quickly, hex-3-ene or 3-methylpent-2-ene?
When the following molecule is reacted with one equivalent of HBr, only one double bond reacts to form the product despite having two carbon–carbon double bonds. Explain why.
2,2-dichloro-4-methylpentane is formed selectively when 2-chloro-4-methylpent-2-ene reacts with HCl as opposed to 2,3-dichloro-4-methylpentane. Explain the result.
Describe the reaction conditions under which it is possible to produce the 1° and 3° bromoalkanes starting from the same alkene.
Identify the product(s) that resulted from the reaction between the following molecule and HBr.
Draw the product(s) that resulted from the reaction between the given molecule and HCl.
Draw the product(s) resulting from the hydrohalogenation reaction (using HBr) of the following molecule.
What is the product of the hydrohalogenation reaction of the following alkene (using HCl)?
Addition of Br2 to an unsymmetric cis alkene, like cis-hex-2-ene, results in identical amounts of two enantiomers. Explain why these identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained even though the Br− preferably attaches to the less sterically hindered carbon of the intermediate bromonium ion.
a. Determine which two alkenes would react with HBr to produce 1-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane without undergoing carbocation intermediate rearrangement.
b. If we use DBr instead of HBr, would there be the same alkyl halide products?
Draw the products expected in the following reaction. Show stereochemistry if applicable.
- 3,3-dimethylhex-1-ene + HBr
Draw the products obtained in the following reaction. Show stereochemistry if applicable.
- cis-hex-3-ene + HBr
The following reaction has two nucleophiles. Draw the major product for the following reaction.
Draw the products obtained in the reaction of (Z)-3,4-dimethylhex-3-ene and (E)-3,4-dimethylhex-3-ene with HCl. Show the stereochemistry if stereoisomers are formed.
Draw a plausible mechanism for the reaction given below. Identify all the carbocation intermediates as primary, secondary, or tertiary. Why does the initial carbocation rearrange?
Ignoring stereochemistry, identify the major product formed in the reaction given below.
Determine the products for the following reaction:
1-methylcyclopentene + HBr
Also draw a mechanism that shows the formation of the predicted products.
Determine the products for the following reaction:
1-hexene + HBr
Also draw a mechanism that shows the formation of the predicted products.
For the following reaction, draw the structure of the major product:
Draw the structures of intermediates, if there are any. If applicable, include the stereochemistry of the final product.