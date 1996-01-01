25. Phenols
Phenol Acidity
25. Phenols Phenol Acidity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why 4-nitrophenol has a significantly higher melting point compared to 2-nitrophenol.
Explain why 4-nitrophenol has a significantly higher melting point compared to 2-nitrophenol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4-nitrophenol has a significantly higher melting point because 2-nitrophenol has an activating group in the ortho position.
B
4-nitrophenol has a significantly higher melting point because it has a deactivating group in the para position.
C
4-nitrophenol has a significantly higher melting point because 2-nitrophenol has weaker intermolecular H-bonding.
D
4-nitrophenol has a significantly higher melting point because 2-nitrophenol has unstable resonance contributors.