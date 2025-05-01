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Naming Nitriles quiz

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  • What suffix is added to the alkane chain name when naming nitriles?
    The suffix 'nitrile' is added to the alkane chain name.
  • When naming nitriles, do you drop the 'e' from the alkane chain name?
    No, you do not drop the 'e'; you keep it before adding 'nitrile'.
  • How are substituents on a nitrile-containing chain indicated in the name?
    Substituents are indicated using numbers to specify their positions on the chain.
  • What is the correct name for a five-carbon chain with a nitrile group?
    The correct name is 'pentanenitrile'.
  • Why is it important not to drop the 'e' when naming nitriles?
    Dropping the 'e' makes the name look incorrect; the 'e' should always be retained.
  • What is the general formula for naming a nitrile compound?
    The general formula is: alkane chain name + 'nitrile', keeping the 'e'.
  • If a nitrile group is attached to a substituted alkane, how do you indicate the substituent's position?
    You use numbers to indicate the position of the substituent on the chain.
  • What is the suffix for a compound with a nitrile functional group?
    The suffix is 'nitrile'.
  • How would you name a three-carbon chain with a nitrile group?
    It would be named 'propanenitrile'.
  • What is the first step in naming a nitrile compound?
    The first step is to identify the longest carbon chain containing the nitrile group.
  • How do you handle multiple substituents when naming a nitrile?
    List the substituents with their position numbers before the main chain name ending in 'nitrile'.
  • What is the name for a four-carbon chain with a nitrile group?
    The name is 'butanenitrile'.
  • If a methyl group is on the second carbon of a pentanenitrile, how is it named?
    It is named '2-methylpentanenitrile'.
  • What is the functional group present in nitriles?
    The functional group is the cyano group, -C≡N.
  • Why are nitriles considered easy to name in organic chemistry?
    Because you simply add 'nitrile' to the alkane name without dropping the 'e' and use numbers for substituents.