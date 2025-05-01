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What suffix is added to the alkane chain name when naming nitriles? The suffix 'nitrile' is added to the alkane chain name. When naming nitriles, do you drop the 'e' from the alkane chain name? No, you do not drop the 'e'; you keep it before adding 'nitrile'. How are substituents on a nitrile-containing chain indicated in the name? Substituents are indicated using numbers to specify their positions on the chain. What is the correct name for a five-carbon chain with a nitrile group? The correct name is 'pentanenitrile'. Why is it important not to drop the 'e' when naming nitriles? Dropping the 'e' makes the name look incorrect; the 'e' should always be retained. What is the general formula for naming a nitrile compound? The general formula is: alkane chain name + 'nitrile', keeping the 'e'. If a nitrile group is attached to a substituted alkane, how do you indicate the substituent's position? You use numbers to indicate the position of the substituent on the chain. What is the suffix for a compound with a nitrile functional group? The suffix is 'nitrile'. How would you name a three-carbon chain with a nitrile group? It would be named 'propanenitrile'. What is the first step in naming a nitrile compound? The first step is to identify the longest carbon chain containing the nitrile group. How do you handle multiple substituents when naming a nitrile? List the substituents with their position numbers before the main chain name ending in 'nitrile'. What is the name for a four-carbon chain with a nitrile group? The name is 'butanenitrile'. If a methyl group is on the second carbon of a pentanenitrile, how is it named? It is named '2-methylpentanenitrile'. What is the functional group present in nitriles? The functional group is the cyano group, -C≡N. Why are nitriles considered easy to name in organic chemistry? Because you simply add 'nitrile' to the alkane name without dropping the 'e' and use numbers for substituents.
Naming Nitriles quiz
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Naming Nitriles
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