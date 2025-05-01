What suffix is added to the alkane chain name when naming nitriles? The suffix 'nitrile' is added to the alkane chain name.

When naming nitriles, do you drop the 'e' from the alkane chain name? No, you do not drop the 'e'; you keep it before adding 'nitrile'.

How are substituents on a nitrile-containing chain indicated in the name? Substituents are indicated using numbers to specify their positions on the chain.

What is the correct name for a five-carbon chain with a nitrile group? The correct name is 'pentanenitrile'.

Why is it important not to drop the 'e' when naming nitriles? Dropping the 'e' makes the name look incorrect; the 'e' should always be retained.

What is the general formula for naming a nitrile compound? The general formula is: alkane chain name + 'nitrile', keeping the 'e'.