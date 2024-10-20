Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Boost your knowledge with Flashcards!

Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.

Popular flashcards of the week

Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #2
3. Acids and Bases
40 Terms
Topic
Alcohol Nomenclature quiz
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
10 Terms
Topic
Benzene Reactions quiz
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
10 Terms
Topic
Reaction Mechanism quiz
3. Acids and Bases
12 Terms
Topic
Carboxylation quiz
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
10 Terms
Topic

Find a flashcard set

Find flashcards by textbook or subjects
142 Decks