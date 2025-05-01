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Bond Line Method A drawing style in organic chemistry where carbons and most hydrogens are implied, streamlining molecular representations. Octet Rule A guideline stating atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell, influencing implied atoms in structures. Implied Carbon A carbon atom not explicitly shown, but assumed at each vertex or line end in a zigzag molecular diagram. Implied Hydrogen A hydrogen atom not drawn, but assumed to be bonded to carbon to satisfy its octet in simplified structures. Heteroatom Any atom in an organic molecule that is not carbon, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or fluorine. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons on an atom, not involved in bonding, often omitted in simplified drawings unless needed. Formal Charge A calculated value indicating if an atom has more or fewer electrons than its typical bonding preference. Bonding Preference The typical number of bonds an atom forms to satisfy its valence shell, deviations often marked by formal charges. Zigzag Pattern A visual representation in bond line drawings where each angle or end signifies a carbon atom. Explicit Hydrogen A hydrogen atom shown in a structure, required when attached to heteroatoms to avoid ambiguity. Organic Molecule A compound primarily composed of carbon atoms, often depicted using simplified bond line structures. Repetitive Drawing The unnecessary depiction of atoms or electrons multiple times, minimized by the bond line method. Noncarbon Atom An atom other than carbon within an organic structure, typically a heteroatom like oxygen or nitrogen. Valence Electron An electron in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for bonding and determining implied atoms in structures.
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