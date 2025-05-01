Bond Line Method A drawing style in organic chemistry where carbons and most hydrogens are implied, streamlining molecular representations.

Octet Rule A guideline stating atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell, influencing implied atoms in structures.

Implied Carbon A carbon atom not explicitly shown, but assumed at each vertex or line end in a zigzag molecular diagram.

Implied Hydrogen A hydrogen atom not drawn, but assumed to be bonded to carbon to satisfy its octet in simplified structures.

Heteroatom Any atom in an organic molecule that is not carbon, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or fluorine.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons on an atom, not involved in bonding, often omitted in simplified drawings unless needed.