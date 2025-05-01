Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Alcohol and Health
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Alcohol and Health
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco / Alcohol and Health / Problem 5
Problem 5
A margarita contains no protein, 8 grams of fat, 12 grams of alcohol, and 10 grams of carbohydrate. How many calories are in the margarita?
A
188 kcal
B
196 kcal
C
220 kcal
D
160 kcal
AI tutor
0
Show Answer